The Big Picture Paradise Lost was a groundbreaking true crime documentary series released in 1996 that set the bar for the genre and influenced similar productions.

The trilogy follows the story of three teenage boys who were wrongfully accused and convicted of a brutal triple homicide in West Memphis, Arkansas.

The series explores themes of societal hysteria, wrongful convictions, and the power of media influence, and it launched the careers of filmmakers Joe Berlinger and Bruce Sinofsky.

Before Laura Ricciardi and Moira Demos took the world by storm with their Netflix docuseries Making a Murderer, and even longer before Tiger King became a title synonymous with the first days of the COVID-19 lockdown, another film series left its stamp on the true crime genre. The year was 1996 and filmmakers Joe Berlinger and Bruce Sinofsky perhaps had only a shadow of an idea of how groundbreaking their sophomore project, Paradise Lost, would be. Previously pairing for a story close to their own lives with 1992’s Brother’s Keeper, the duo had their eyes set on yet another horrific tale from a rural town.

Following reports of a trio of teenage boys taken into custody for the gruesome murders of three young boys, Berlinger and Sinofsky grabbed their equipment and rushed to West Memphis, Arkansas to begin rolling what would end up being a years-long project. This set of films, known as the Paradise Lost trilogy, would set the bar on what would become the true crime genre and how similar productions have been shaped throughout the years.

The Murders That Started It All

In 1993, the bodies of three young boys, Steve Branch, Christopher Byers, and Michael Moore, were found in a drainage ditch in West Memphis. The children had gone for a bike ride the previous day and were discovered naked and hogtied in an act of brutal triple homicide. Despite any evidence tying them to the case, police went after three teenage boys — Jessie Misskelley Jr., Damien Echols, and Jason Baldwin. Many of the locals believed that the murders were part of a Satanic ritual and, because Echols had a history of depression, mostly wore black clothing, wrote dark poetry, and was already in the juvenile detention system, his name was bumped to the top of the suspect list. While Echols and Baldwin were close friends, Misskelley was in no way socially tied to the others, which made his supposed involvement all the more strange.

'Paradise Lost: The Child Murders at Robin Hood Hills'

Image via CNN

With the first title being close to three hours in length, between the three features, the run-time is around 10 hours. A project near and dear to the filmmakers’ hearts, they remained dedicated to the story from start to finish, following the twists and turns of the legal process for well over a decade. Kicking off the story was Paradise Lost: The Child Murders at Robin Hood Hills. The longest of the three films, the debut set the stage for what would unfold, introducing the suspects, the victims’ families, the town, and the societal and religious backdrop that played a critical part in the case.

RELATED: This Documentary Shows That True Crime Can Be Done Tastefully

While we meet all three of the teens accused of the killings in The Child Murders at Robin Hood Hills, it’s Misskelley who has the focus pointed at him. As mentioned, Misskelley barely knew the other two suspects, making his arrest an odd one. Years later, in Netflix’s Making a Murderer, audiences would watch as the police seemingly forced a confession out of murder suspect Brendan Dassey, and, with Misskelley, the questioning was eerily similar. Still, because he confessed, he gave the authorities a one-up in bringing the trio to trial where Misskelley would be tried separately from Echols and Baldwin. By the time the credits roll, Baldwin and Misskelley are facing years of jail time, while Echols is on death row.

'Paradise Lost 2: Revelations'

Four years later, the next film, Paradise Lost 2: Revelations was released, although it takes place five years following the events of the original feature. Following family members of the victims and pointing out other potential suspects, the film mostly focuses on groups who have seen the evidence and are working day and night to get Echols off of death row. Due to the popularity of the first film, folks everywhere were lining up to pitch in and fight for justice for the three teens that were now in prison for the horrific killings.

The project even drew the attention of huge names in music including Eddie Vedder, Natalie Maines, Ozzy Osbourne, Henry Rollins, Patti Smith, and even Metallica, the latter of whom also allowed their music to be used in all three installments of the documentary. As one of the outlandish reasons for their imprisonment was because Baldwin and Echols listened to the “Master Of Puppets” performers, the band saw it only fit to lend their music to Berlinger and Sinofsy’s production.

'Paradise Lost 3: Purgatory'

By the third film, Paradise Lost 3: Purgatory, Echols, Misskelley, and Baldwin had been behind bars for over a decade while groups around the globe rushed to their aid and their defense teams scrambled to bring the recently expanded DNA testing into their appeals. One of the major turnarounds in the third film as opposed to the earlier two is that John Byers, the father of one of the victims, does a complete 180 and launches himself into the camp for the incarcerated men’s innocence. The previous installments saw Byers doing everything in his power to ensure the trio would be kept behind bars or sentenced to death but when new evidence comes to the surface, he announces that he’s now in their corner.

Tying things up in a semi-neat bow (at least from a storytelling angle), which is something that many true crime documentarians are unable to do, Berlinger and Sinofsky were able to follow the case until the final days when the three men were released from prison. In the end, they entered an Alford plea through which they maintained their innocence but acknowledged that the prosecution’s evidence could have resulted in a guilty verdict. While this was the last thing that Echols, Baldwin, and Misskelley wanted to do, it was their only option for getting out of prison any time soon.

Why the 'Paradise Lost' Trilogy is a Classic

Image via HBO

While Truman Capote shocked the world with his 1965 novel In Cold Blood and films like Alfred Hitchcock’s Psycho and Tobe Hooper’s The Texas Chainsaw Massacre pulled inspiration from the real-life events of serial killer Ed Gein, Paradise Lost brought death into living rooms around the world. Not for the faint of heart, the opening minutes of the first film show the gruesome corpses of the young victims and go into detail about how their bodies were found. For this reason alone, the production was a standout against others of its time and even similar documentaries of today.

As for themes, the major one that put Paradise Lost in a league of its own was how it broke down the societal system of the small Arkansas town and perfectly demonstrated how easy it is for people to get swept up in a witch hunt. For Echols and Baldwin, their love of Stephen King novels, rock n’ roll music, and a fascination with the occult made them the perfect targets as they clung to the fringe of the community. It’s also important to remember that the late ‘80s and early ‘90s were the heyday of the Satanic Panic, a time in the United States’ history when the fear of Satanism was on the rise with accusations being tossed out left and right and neighbors going against neighbors. With a tornado of misunderstanding, it’s easy to see how things grew to a head with the three teens ending up behind bars.

'Paradise Lost' Kicked Off Careers

While both Berlinger and Sinofsky had found success with their breakthrough film, Brother’s Keeper, the Paradise Lost trilogy further launched them into the world of documentary filmmaking. Because they were able to grow close to the band during the years of filming the story behind the murders, the duo was given the opportunity to follow Metallica for a stint in what would ultimately become the documentary Metallica: Some Kind of Monster.

Both going their separate ways, the late Sinofsky made waves with his solo-helmed Hollywood High while Berlinger has returned to documentary-making in recent years with titles including Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes, Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich, Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel, Conversations with a Killer: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes, and several more. Going all in on his fascination with the notorious murderer Bundy, Berlinger also stood behind the scripted 2019 project, Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile which starred Zac Efron as the charismatic killer.

How to Watch 'Paradise Lost'

Currently, all three installments of the trilogy are streaming on Max where they’re expected to be for a long time as it is the project’s home network. Since the days of Berlinger and Sinofsky’s groundbreaking documentary, HBO has also come out with a slew of other incredible true crime titles including Andrew Jarecki’s The Jinx.