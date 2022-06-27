Television has been blamed for tragedy many times and the claim is usually unfounded. However, sometimes media, consumption, or participation, can have a bigger impact on someone than intended. In some cases, a television show is directly responsible for the crime.

Legal culpability aside, is it really a broadcaster, producer, or writer's responsibility to counsel their participants or put a "Don't Try This at Home" warning at the end of each episode? When it comes to influencing a murder, where should the blame lie?

This article contains references to sexual assault, violence, and murder.

'The Jenny Jones Show' (1991-2003)

In 1995 an excited and nervous Jonathan Schmitz sat aboard a plane bound for Chicago. He had been asked to participate in The Jenny Jones Show's 'Secret Crush' episode. His mind spinning with possibilities, the single twenty-six-year-old jumped at the opportunity. Unfortunately, his expectations were far from reality. Schmitz had an inkling that his ex-girlfriend might want to reconcile, but it was actually a male acquaintance named Scott Amedure who confessed his feelings on set that day.

Amedure, an out gay man, met his neighbor Schmitz through a mutual friend in their hometown of Lake Orion, Michigan. When the opportunity arose to take part in one of his favorite TV shows, Amedure applied and was delighted when producers informed him that Schmitz had agreed to appear, too. Encouraged by Jenny and seeing it all as a bit of fun, Amedure coyly joked about whipped-cream fantasies before Schmitz was led onstage. The two men shared an awkward hug, then, laughing, Schmitz stated he was "definitely heterosexual". Three days after the taping and an alleged night of passion, Schmitz went to Amedure's home and shot him to death.

'The Jerry Springer Show' (1991-2018)

In the same vein as The Jenny Jones Show, Jerry Springer is infamous for his hosting style and the controversial topics covered on his daytime talk show. Oftentimes the audience was encouraged to heckle guests, who would loudly air their grievances for the world to see. In one episode from 2000, not unlike hundreds of others, Ralph and Eleanor Panitz, and Ralph's ex-wife Nancy Campbell-Panitz, took the stage.

The couple claimed that Nancy was stalking them, and encouraged the audience to chant 'fat' and 'old' to humiliate her into leaving them alone. Bizarrely, it was then revealed by Nancy that the three had spent the night together days prior. Nancy left the stage when she learned that Ralph and Eleanor had secretly wed. Just hours later, her brutally beaten body was found in the Sarasota, Florida home she still shared with Ralph and Eleanor. Apprehended while fleeing to the Canadian border, Ralph Panitz was charged with second-degree murder.

'To Catch A Predator' (2004-2007)

Darling of NBC Chris Hansen rose to fame covering some of America's most shocking crimes as the host of Dateline. In 2004, an investigative reality show was developed in conjunction with the online watchdog group Perverted-Justice, titled To Catch a Predator. With hidden cameras in place at a decoy house, an adult posing as a minor online would set a honey trap. Expecting to be going to the home of a child for sexual activity, the men were instead met by Hanson.

After the third episode aired, law enforcement became actively involved in the investigations and most of the men were arrested. The popular show educated viewers while protecting countless children, but all that came to an end when Louis Conradt copped the sting. The Texas ADA participated in sexually charged chats and image solicitation with what he believed to be a thirteen-year-old boy, both online and over the phone. When Conradt suddenly ceased communication, Dateline informed law enforcement that he may be aware of the sting and destroying evidence. On November 5th, 2006, confronted by a SWAT team in his home and the Predator crew outside, Conradt took his own life. The show was subsequently canceled.

'Megan Wants To Marry A Millionaire' (2009)

In the late 2000s VH1 capitalized on the reality television boom by producing a slew of dating and competition shows, all hoping to emulate the success of 51 Minds Entertainment's The Surreal Life. The production company's latest offering, I Love Money 3, featured contestants who had participated in some of the network's other shows like Flavor of Love and Megan Wants To Marry A Millionaire; the latter being where 32-year-old real estate developer Ryan Jenkins earned his entry.

Former Playboy model Megan Hauserman proved to be a fan favorite when she won season three of CW's Beauty and the Geek. She then took part in three of VH1's reality offerings before earning a show of her own: Megan Wants To Marry A Millionaire. Hauserman claims that while Jenkins was her first choice, the producers advised her against it - he wasn't likable enough. Despite making it to the finale, Jenkins married model Jasmine Fiore within days of his return to Vegas. Five months later, in August 2009, the crew from I Love Money 3said Jenkins called his wife repeatedly during filming, insisting he would win the $250,000 prize for her. In a devastating turn of events, Fiore's mutilated body was found inside a suitcase in a dumpster soon after the filming of I Love Money 3 wrapped. Jenkins fled to his native Canada, and took his own life in a British Columbia hotel room one week later. A previous conviction for domestic assault in 2005 was missed during the producers' background checks.

'The Ultimate Fighter' (2005-Present)

Jonathan Paul Koppenhaver, who later changed his name to War Machine, participated in the sixth season of The Ultimate Fighter: Team Hughes vs. Team Serra. The platform launched his successful though reckless MMA career, with Machine being released from contracts multiple times for making controversial statements, unreliability, and a prison stint for assault in 2010 (his third violent conviction). Around this time, he announced his foray into the adult film industry. In the spring of 2013, a few months after a second prison stay, War Machine met adult film megastar, Christy Mack.

Mack, ten years War Machine's junior, fell hard and fast for the fighter. By the time she learned of his criminal record, she was in love and had stopped performing in adult films at his request. About five months in, his violence began and quickly escalated. In May 2014, they ended their relationship. On August 8, 2014, Mack invited a male friend to stay the night before they attended a tattoo expo the next day. Her ex used an old key to gain access to her home. After beating the man for ten minutes, he made him swear not to tell authorities before releasing him. What followed was one of the most brutal, prolonged attacks a human being can inflict on another. Incredibly, after two hours of constant savagery, Mack was able to flee. Authorities caught up with War Machine one week later, tracking his IP address through constant self-pitying tweets. He was charged with 36 felony counts, including multiple attempted murder, kidnapping, rape, and sexual assault, and is serving life in prison. Christy Mack is an advocate for domestic abuse survivors.

'My Sister Sam' (1986-1988)

The murder of John Lennon in 1980 at the hands of a 'fan' sent a shockwave around the world, and from Jodie Foster to Taylor Swift, celebrities are no strangers to stalkers, but how can anyone predict if an innocent crush will cross over into a dangerous obsession? In 1989, legislation was passed in California aimed at preventing stalking, but it was too little too late for 21-year-old actress Rebecca Schaeffer.

In 1986, Schaeffer's dreams came true when she was cast as a lead in the new comedy series My Sister Sam. During the show's two-season run, Schaeffer was blissfully aware that a man named Robert John Bardo, who considered himself deeply in love with her character Patti, had twice turned up to the Warner Brothers set to meet her, and was turned away by security. When the actress appeared in a bedroom scene in Scenes from the Class Struggle in Beverly Hillsin 1989, Bardo's adoration turned to jealous fury. He paid a detective agency $250 for her address and flew from Tucson to Los Angeles to knock on her front door. Expecting a script delivery for The Godfather III, Schaeffer answered. After a brief but polite conversation, during which Bardo presented a letter and autograph she had once sent him, she asked him not to come to her home again. One hour later, he returned and shot Rebecca Schaeffer at point-blank range.

