Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for True Detective: Night Country.

The Big Picture True Detective's fourth season in Alaska redeems the series with a focused and intense storyline.

A brief reference to Cormac McCarthy's Blood Meridian suggests that the killer in Night Country is targeting Indigenous people.

True Detective: Night Country pays homage to McCarthy's work through thematic inspiration and the exploration of tense interpersonal relationships.

While the first season of True Detective changed television forever with its movie-star caliber performances and thrilling investigative narrative, the series struggled to live up to the lofty expectations of its initial installment generation. The subsequent two seasons failed to conjure mysteries that were as confounding as the case of the "Yellow King," and lacked the propulsive intensity that had made the first season so impactful. Thankfully, True Detective seems to have redeemed itself with a more focused fourth season that transports the gothic mystery series straight into the wintery blizzard of Alaska. While the series still has many secrets left to be unearthed, a brief reference to Cormac McCarthy’s acclaimed novel Blood Meridian may provide insight into the motivation for the new True Detective killer.

How Does ‘True Detective: Night Country’ Reference 'Blood Meridian'?

True Detective: Night County is set in the fictional town of Ennis, Alaska, which contains a scientific facility known as the Tsalal Research Station. After eight men working at the station mysteriously disappear, the veteran police Chief Liz Danvers (Jodie Foster) begins an investigation into the strange occurrence. Although Trooper Evangeline Navarro (Kali Reis) initiates a separate investigation, neither detective is able to find conclusive evidence that explains the enigmatic situation. However, Danvers discovers the severed tongue potentially belonging to an Indigenous woman, Anne Masu Kowtok (Nivi Pedersen), during her initial search of the facility in the premiere episode.

Earlier in the premiere, however, when a local food deliveryman searches through the facility for clues about its inhabitants’ whereabouts, an open copy of McCarthy’s novel Blood Meridian can be seen. Released in 1985, Blood Meridian is set during the 19th century in Tennessee, and follows the experiences of an enigmatic protagonist known only as “the kid.” As America emerges from the Civil War era into reconstruction, the kid discovers that a mysterious group of scalp hunters have been preying upon Indigenous communities and leading violent raids. The gang’s leader, Judge Holden, utilizes his position of influence to attract a violent band of devoted followers. Although it’s been hailed as one of the greatest works of fiction in American literary history, Blood Meridian is one of the many classic novels that has never been adapted to the big screen.

Although it’s easy to dismiss as simply a passing reference, the appearance of Blood Meridian suggests that the True Detective: Night Country villain is targeting Indigenous people. While Danvers has yet to identify a key suspect in Anne’s murder, the ritualistic removal of her tongue suggests sadistic intentions from the killer that could be motivated by discrimination. Considering that this evidence was discovered in the facility itself, the Blood Meridian reference also may suggest that the researchers discovered by Rose Aguineau (Fiona Shaw) at the end of the episode may be directly tied to Anne’s disappearance. Considering that True Detective: Night Country’s cast includes many Indigenous actors, it will be interesting to see how the rest of the season will examine how the historical violence against Indigenous people links to the current mystery in Ennis.

How Does ‘True Detective: Night Country’ Pay Homage to Cormac McCarthy?

Beyond the acknowledgment of Blood Meridian’s narrative within the initial episode, True Detective: Night Country shares many stylistic similarities with McCarthy’s work. Many of McCarthy’s novels emphasize nihilistic themes and take place in isolated environments, similar to the secluded nature of the Tsalal Research Station in True Detective Night Country. Although his straightforward narratives may initially appear to be simplistic, McCarthy showed unparalleled ability to examine the banality of evil through his truly memorable villains; while True Detective: Night Country has yet to reveal its antagonist, it is safe to say that the enigmatic killer has wicked motivations that could evoke comparisons to McCarthy’s characters.

Many of McCarthy’s most beloved novels focus on tense interpersonal relationships, and True Detective: Night Country shows that there is a pre-existing conflict between the two lead investigators. McCarthy's novels like The Orchard Keeper and Outer Dark examine specific points in history and analyze how the preexisting social, ethnic, and sociopolitical tension of the era drives various characters to doubt each others’ intentions. True Detective: Night Country similarly constructs its story; while a backstory between Danvers and Navarro has yet to be spelled out, it’s clear that a moment within their past caused their partnership to split. Blood Meridian may have been deemed “unadaptable,” but True Detective: Night Country certainly uses it as a source of thematic inspiration.

Isolation is a recurring theme within McCarthy’s neo-Western novels, and True Detective: Night Country has done a great job facing its characters with the fear of the unknown. While a traditional crime procedural may have already identified witnesses and begun to uncover a motivation for the killer, True Detective: Night Country presents a mystery so otherworldly in its brutality that it feels nearly supernatural. Given the seclusion of the Alaskan location, the events of True Detective: Night Country feel even more divorced from “civil society.”

Cormac McCarthy’s Novels Have Been Adapted to the Big Screen

While the style and tone of his work have had an outsized effect on the development of the neo-Western genre, McCarthy’s work has frequently been adapted to the big screen. The filmed versions of McCarthy’s work have varied in terms of quality; while John Hillcoat’s 2009 post-apocalyptic thriller The Road captured the haunting family relationship at the heart of McCarthy’s story beautifully, Billy Bob Thornton’s ambitious adaptation of All Them Pretty Horse was butchered in the editing room and never released in its entirety. However, McCarthy’s influence on Hollywood peaked when Joel and Ethan Coen’s 2007 adaptation of No Country For Old Men won the Academy Award for Best Picture.

Although he tragically passed away in 2023, McCarthy continued to push the boundaries of storytelling in the last few years of his life. Although many of his novels have been adapted, McCarthy wrote the completely original screenplay for Ridley Scott’s bizarre 2013 crime thriller The Counselor. While the drug war thriller baffled audiences upon its initial debut, featuring many surrealist sequences and off-kilter performances, The Counselor has earned a strong cult following from genre enthusiasts interested in its provocative themes.

