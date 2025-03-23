True Detective is a high-variance show, with episodes that range from 'meh' to the very pinnacle of TV. In part, this is due to it being an anthology series, with a rotating cast and, in Season 4, a new show-runner at the helm. Still, while some episodes are duds, the show boasts many brilliant hours as well, which are not only entertaining but also delve deep into thorny questions around justice and morality.

With this in mind, this list looks at some of True Detective's very best installments. Whether it's a tense undercover operation, a chilling revelation, or a profound character moment, each of these episodes contains at least one phenomenal element that makes it stand out.