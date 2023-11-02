The Big Picture Creator of True Detective, Nic Pizzolatto, is teaming up with Blumhouse to write and direct a horror movie, fulfilling his decade-long idea.

Pizzolatto described the horror film as an "occult detective story," similar to the premise of the first season of True Detective.

True Detective will also continue with a fourth season titled True Detective: Night Country, featuring an A-list cast including Jodie Foster and Kali Reis. The new season premieres on January 14.

Have you ever wondered what it would be like if the world of True Detective jumped into movie form? Well, according to Slash Film, fans will be getting the next best thing as the HBO hit series’ creator, Nic Pizzolatto, revealed that he’s teaming up with Blumhouse on a horror flick. During a panel at the Austin Film Festival, the creative shared the news of the dreamy collaboration and even went as far as to tell attendees that plans were already underway.

According to Pizzolatto, the legendary horror studio approached him and tested the water on how he would feel about dipping his toes into feature-length filmmaking. “Blumhouse contracted me to write and direct a horror movie, which I gave them the script for last week,” Pizzolatto said. Describing his initial meet-up with the team at the production studio, he went on to say,

But I just took a meeting with them once and we just kind of shot the shit, and we had some common friends, and we were wrapping up and Couper [Samuelson], the VP of Blumhouse, said, ‘Look, if you ever have an idea for a horror movie …’ And I go, ‘Actually, I have one idea for a horror movie, and I’ve had it for 10 years,’ and I told it to him, and he’s like, ‘Let’s go make this.’ I’ve got to see what they think of the script, but hopefully we’ll be doing that.

As for what this decade-long idea could be, Pizzolatto didn’t make any big revelations about the plot. However, he did say, “It’s kind of an occult detective story.” If this is giving you flashbacks, it should, as the premiere season of True Detective featured Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson in a very similar story that sees the pair of officers hunting an at-large serial killer in a case that drives them to the brink of sanity. Along with his work behind the crime drama, Pizzolatto’s name has also been attached in a writing capacity to such productions as Antoine Fuqua’s The Magnificent Seven and the upcoming MCU feature, Blade.

Will There Be a True Detective Season 4?

Yes! The anthology series will soon continue with True Detective: Night Country. Just as in the past, as it did with stars including Harrelson, McConaughey, Colin Farrell, Mahershala Ali, and more, the fourth installment will be led by an A-list call sheet that includes the likes of Academy Award-winner Jodie Foster (Silence of the Lambs) and boxing star-turned-actor, Kali Reis. Filling out the ensemble will be John Hawkes (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri), Finn Bennett (The Nevers), Fiona Shaw (the Harry Potter franchise), Christopher Eccleston (Doctor Who), Isabella Star LeBlanc (Long Slow Exhale), Anna Lambe (Three Pines), Aka Niviâna, and Joel Montgrand.

Transporting audiences to the cold and dark Ennis, Alaska, the fourth season of True Detective will follow Detective Liz Danvers (Foster) and her partner Detective Evangeline Navarro (Reis) as they unfold the mystery surrounding a group of missing men.

The upcoming season arrives on HBO on January 14.

