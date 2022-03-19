'Euphoria's Sam Levinson had also been developing a new take on the series.

HBO has enlisted Issa López and Barry Jenkins to spearhead a fourth iteration of True Detective, tentatively titled True Detective: Night Country. Deadline reports that the project is in development, a month after HBO Max Chief Content Officer Casey Bloys told them, “There’s something in the True Detective area, there’s things we’re feeling good about. I would say stay tuned on that one.” Created and executive produced by Nic Pizzolatto, True Detective was initially planned as a limited series. It ran from 2014 to 2019.

Known for the Mexican film Tigers Are Not Afraid, López will write, direct, and exec produce the season four pilot with Jenkins, who will also serve as an executive producer, alongside his creative partners Adele Romanski and Mark Ceryak. Anonymous Content, which exec produced the first three seasons, will also return, and presumably, so will Pizzolatto. López is also working with Noah Hawley on Searchlight’s The Book of Souls and with Blumhouse on Our Lady of Tears.

Jenkins is best known for having directed the Oscar-winning drama Moonlight. He followed it up with the acclaimed If Beale Street Could Talk and made his streaming debut last year with the award-winning Prime Video series The Underground Railroad, based on the novel by Colson Whitehead. He is currently working on a sequel to Disney’s blockbuster remake of The Lion King.

For him to be involved in both a big-budget, CGI-heavy franchise film, and a dark detective drama is a testament to his range (and respect) as a filmmaker. It would appear that HBO has long harbored a desire to bring in fresh voices to the world of True Detective, as both ratings and overall appreciation slipped under the stewardship of Pizzolatto.

The acclaimed first season of True Detective was directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga and debuted in 2014. It followed a couple of Louisiana State Police detectives played by Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson as they revisited a haunting unsolved murder. A second season premiered to lukewarm reception in 2015, starring Colin Farrell, Rachel McAdams, Taylor Kitsch, and Vince Vaughn. A third season, starring two-time Oscar-winner Mahershala Ali and Stephen Dorff premiered to slightly better reviews in 2019.

HBO had reportedly fielded ideas from several creators while trying to revive the series. Among those who worked on pitches include Lucia Puenzo, who co-created the Argentinean drama Cromo, and Euphoria creator Sam Levinson. Pizzolatto previously told Entertainment Weekly that he had a “wild idea” for a fourth season, but that didn’t materialize. He went on to sign an overall deal with FX Productions. Fukunaga recently spoke about the fraught relationship that he had with Pizzolatto while working on the first season of the show.

True Detective: Night Country does not yet have a release date. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

