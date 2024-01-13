From its very first episode until now, True Detective has cemented itself as one of the best shows on modern television. The twisting drama of every episode was enough to keep millions of viewers holding onto each word, with the anthology series basking in the glory of its ability to attract some of Hollywood's biggest names to the small screen. With three seasons under its belt, the confirmation of a fourth, subtitled 'Night Country', left fans counting down the seconds until release. With many questions on everyone's lips, one, as is customary for this fantastic show, trumped all: Exactly who will be appearing in Night Country? With that in mind, and with the release date now closer than ever for one of True Detective's best seasons to date, here is a look at the cast and characters set to appear.

Jodie Foster as Det. Liz Danvers

A force for good and by-the-books detective, Liz Danvers is the backbone of Night Country and will stop at nothing to complete her investigation. Despite only having the victim's shoes to work with, Danvers will be working at full throttle to solve the mystery of the missing eight men from the Tsalal Arctic Research Station.

Two-time Academy Award-winner Jodie Foster is no newbie to donning a detective's badge, with her starring role in The Silence of the Lambs as Clarice Starling cementing her as a household name. From her breakout role as Iris in Martin Scorsese's Taxi Driver to more recent fare such as The Mauritanian, Foster has rightfully earned the title of legend, with many young actors today citing her as an inspiration. Beyond Night Country, Foster also recently appeared in the biographical sports drama Nyad which has placed her firmly in this year's Oscar race.

Kali Reis as Det. Evangeline Navarro

Partner to Jodie Foster's Liz, Detective Evangeline Navarro will certainly play her part in the uncovering of this town's darkest mystery, however, it looks as if her own demons may plague her more than those in this case, as she is never far from losing control.

Professional boxer Kali Reis's casting announcement certainly caught the eye, with many critics and fans alike praising the move. Beyond boxing, Reis is an acclaimed actress and writer, with her appearances in the likes of Catch the Fair One and Black Flies earning her countless admirers. Coming up, Reis will star in Wind River: Rising, the sequel to Taylor Sheridan's acclaimed 2017 film.

John Hawkes as Hank Prior

Gritty, determined, and unwavering, Hank Prior is a local police officer who is partial to holding a grudge, although that can sometimes cloud his judgment. With a long history in this town, Hank has certainly seen it all, but does that make him all-wise regarding the current mystery?

After receiving an Academy Award nomination for his dazzling portrayal of "Teardrop" Dolly in the 2010 hit Winter's Bone, John Hawkes has not looked back, including stellar turns in the likes of Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, and The Peanut Butter Falcon. Not just known for his animated face, Hawkes has recently put his voice to good use too, enjoying a ten-episode-run as Klaw in the podcast series Marvel's Wastelanders: Doom.

Christopher Eccleston as Ted Corsaro

As the regional Chief of Police, the politically motivated Ted Corsaro has a lot of responsibility, and part of that responsibility is to be impartial. However, how will his long-standing history with Liz Danvers impact his fairness, and exactly why is he known as an 'animal'?

Christopher Eccleston is an icon of British film and television and has been a mainstay on both the big and small screen for decades, with his incredible ability to transcend genres from comedy to gritty drama always inspiring. Perhaps best known as the face that brought Doctor Who into the 20th century, Eccleston is also known for his roles in the likes of 28 Days Later, Shallow Grave, and Thor: The Dark World. Eccleston will next be seen in the sports drama Young Woman and the Sea, which also stars Daisy Ridley.

Fiona Shaw as Rose Aguineau

The mysterious Rose Aguineau has little known about her apart from her suspicious past, with the question marks surrounding her only increasing her aura of intrigue.

Harry Potter alumna Fiona Shaw is no stranger to an eye-popping crime thriller, with her portrayal of Carolyn Martens in Killing Eve earning her a 2019 BAFTA for Best Supporting Actress. A star of both stage and screen, including long stints in the Royal Shakespeare Company, Shaw is also known for her roles in the likes of Andor and Enola Holmes. Beyond Night Country, Shaw will also star alongside Ryan Reynolds in the upcoming family adventure film IF written and directed by John Krasinski.

Finn Bennett as Peter Prior

All good masters must have a student, with Liz Danver's apprentice coming in the form of the plucky young Peter Prior.

A newcomer to such a big platform, the exciting Finn Bennett has already made a small splash thanks to his role as Marcellus in the intriguing historical drama Domina. Beyond this, Bennett has also appeared in the likes of Hope Gap and The Nevers, as well as a short one-episode cameo in the Netflix smash hit Top Boy.

Isabella Star LaBlanc as Leah Danvers

As stepdaughter to Jodie Foster's lead Detective, Leah Danvers finds it difficult to find her identity as the child of someone of such local importance. Whilst her stepmother searches for criminals, Leah searches for her voice.

A young actress with the world at her feet, Isabella Star LaBlanc has so far featured in the likes of Long Slow Exhale and Pet Sematary: Bloodlines.

Aka Niviâna as Julia

Sister to Evangeline Navarro, Julia is perhaps the cause for a portion of the detective's familial demons, with Julia also facing many of her own.

Aka Niviâna is an example that major shows such as True Detective don't simply rely on veteran performers, with this being the young actress's first-ever acting credit. Despite having a small career behind the scenes on television, this could prove to be the launching point for her shot at stardom.

True Detective: Night Country will exclusively launch on Sunday, January 14, 2024, on HBO. Each episode will subsequently be available to stream on Max, which also happens to be your one-stop destination for the previous three seasons of the show.

