The upcoming season, titled True Detective: Night Country, will be set in Ennis, Alaska during the darkest days of the year.

While it is its own story, Season 4 will still be connected to previous installments, with Easter eggs and references to past plots and characters.

Over three seasons, HBO’s True Detective has taken viewers on a journey of fictional dramatized crime with big-name stars playing the investigators at the center of the cases. Soon, audiences will be able to tune in for the series’ first female-led installment as Season 4 features Academy Award winner Jodie Foster (Silence of the Lambs) and boxer-turned-actress Kali Reis in the leading roles. Dubbed True Detective: Night Country, the upcoming episodes of the anthology series will cool things down in a big way by moving the story to Ennis, Alaska during the darkest days of the year. This week, HBO revealed a slew of information about anticipated titles with Night Country’s showrunner, Issa López, sharing some rather intriguing news about the fourth season.

Teasing what’s to come when Night Country steps into the light on January 14, Lopez said,

There are Easter eggs throughout that you will find and there’s a big, big thing in episode 6 that you will discover in time. It is its own story, but it’s still connected. The spiral is there, the way that there are those dark and ancient gods (perhaps yes, perhaps not) working behind the scenes. It is the same universe.

In other words, while we love the series for being told in an anthology style, Season 4 promises to tie in bits and pieces from the installments that came before it. Exactly which plots and/or characters it will throw back to is still up in the air, but we’re hoping for a reference to Season 1 which is arguably the best of the three. Still, Lopez is keeping things tight-lipped, although it sounds like things are really going to make sense during the sixth episode.

What is True Detective: Night Country About?

As we mentioned, Night Country is set in Ennis, Alaska, during the bleakest weeks of the year when the town is plunged into darkness. After a group of men mysteriously disappear from the Tsalal Arctic Research Station, with only their shoes left as a clue, Foster’s Detective Liz Danvers is on the case alongside Reis’s Detective Evangeline Navarro. With the missing-in-action aspect of the plot, combined with the bizarre singular clue, we have reason to believe that one of those Easter eggs could very well be an occult tie-in with Season 1. However, that could also just be wishful thinking.

Along with the exciting tease for Season 4 of True Detective, HBO announced a slew of other updates for highly anticipated titles. Included in the information dump was the reveal that Euphoria will be returning for a third season in 2025, along with the It prequel series, Welcome to Derry. Fans of the Game of Thrones universe will be happy to know that House of the Dragon will be back in the early summer of 2024, while The Last of Us is expected to begin production on Season 2 at the beginning of the year.

True Detective: Night Country arrives on HBO on January 14. Stream Seasons 1-3 now on Max so you’re prepared to hunt for the Easter eggs.

