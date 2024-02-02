The Big Picture True Detective: Night Country brings back the glory of the series with an impressive cast and supernatural elements.

The ongoing darkness in Night Country adds eeriness and disorients the audience's perception of time passing.

The first episode is now available to watch for free.

Let’s admit it. Many of us have long blown our free Max trial, whether it be back in the day with Game of Thrones or more recently with House of the Dragon (these are the only two options). That could make things a tad bit difficult when you come to find out that HBO has dropped a brand-new season of its celebrated series, True Detective. While the first season, led by Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson took off like a rocketship, the following two installments were hit or miss with the show’s dedicated fandom. Well, believe us when we tell you, True Detective: Night Country is bringing the glory back to the title with Jodie Foster and Kali Reis in the driver's seat. Actually, don’t take our word for it - everyone has different tastes! Instead, watch the first episode of the fourth season for free as Max has kindly dropped it onto YouTube.

In True Detective: Night Country, Foster stars as Chief Liz Danvers, the head of police in Ennis, Alaska. The town has just gone into a long night when the sun won't shined for weeks at a time. When a group of men at a research center out on the ice go missing, Chief Danvers and the rest of her team scramble to uncover a mystery that seems connected to the town itself. Meanwhile, Danvers clashes with Trooper Evangeline Navarro (Reis) as the pair have some beef from the past that they’ll need to come to terms with if they have any hopes of uncovering the ghastly fate of the missing men.

Season 4 of True Detective also boasts an impressive supporting cast that includes Christopher Eccleston (The Leftovers), Fiona Shaw (Killing Eve), Isabella Star LaBlanc (Pet Sematary: Bloodlines), John Hawkes (Winter’s Bone), and Finn Bennett (Kiri).

‘True Detective: Night Country’: The Good And The Bad

There’s a whole lot to love about Night Country with many audience members already picking up on the multiple connections that draw a clear line back to seasons of yesteryear - particularly the groundbreaking premiere installment. Not just two law enforcement officials solving a mystery, there are plenty of supernatural elements that make this season one for the books and the ongoing darkness adds not only eeriness to the plot but also disorients how the audience perceives time passing. All in all, there’s nothing but good stemming from Night Country except for the creative team’s bizarre decision to drive Foster’s straight storyline so hard. Fans don’t need it. Let us keep our queer icon!

You can see what all the hype is about with True Detective: Night Country’s first episode now streaming on YouTube for free.

