The Big Picture True Detective's latest season, Night Country, has received critical acclaim and fan appreciation, with strong viewership of around 2 million across Max and linear telecasts.

The series has been compared to other popular HBO shows, such as Succession and Euphoria, in terms of viewership for their respective latest seasons.

In the week leading up to the premiere of the fourth season, True Detective was among the top titles on Max, indicating high levels of anticipation and viewers catching up on previous seasons.

True Detective has been a fruitful venture for HBO since its debut. The anthology crime drama has not only garnered accolades and viewership but critical acclaim and fan appreciation throughout its run. The series has such a grip on audiences that, despite a five-year gap between the third and fourth seasons, it still managed to capture hearts with the latest season subtitled, Night Country. A new report by Deadline reveals that the series has made a strong return grabbing about 2 million viewers across Max and linear telecasts.

Written and directed by Issa López the series has been dubbed a “perfectly chilling return” to form and has garnered much fanfare. To put the numbers in perspective, the first episode of the final season of Succession drew in 2.3 million viewers, while Euphoria managed 2.4 million for its Season 2 debut. Furthermore, the viewership is expected to rise in the coming days as more people tune into the series. Both Succession and Euphoria both witnessed such audience growth as well.

Furthermore, fans were catching up on the previous seasons of the crime drama in preparation for the new season. On the streaming front, the report states True Detective was the top title on Max in the week leading up to the premiere of the fourth season. The new season has a 92 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes along with a 74 percent audience score. Set in Ennis, Alaska, the series follows Detectives Liz Danvers (Jodie Foster) and Evangeline Navarro (Kali Reis) who are investigating the disappearance of eight men who operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station. While they don’t exactly see eye to eye, to solve the case, Liz Danvers and Evangeline Navarro will have to join forces and confront the darkness they carry within and dig into the haunted truths that lie buried under the eternal ice.

Who Else Stars in ‘True Detective: Night Country’?

Close

The series is garnering much praise for its performances and vision. Along with Foster as Det. Liz Danvers, and Reis as Det. Evangeline Navarro, the series cast performers like John Hawkes as Hank Prior, Christopher Eccleston as Ted Corsaro, Fiona Shaw as Rose Aguineau along with Finn Bennett as Peter Prior, Isabella Star LaBlanc as Leah Danvers, Aka Niviâna as Julia. Lopez directs from a script she wrote and also serves as executive producer.

True Detective: Night Country is available to stream on Max. You can check out the trailer below: