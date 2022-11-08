After three years of absence, production on Season 4 of True Detective is currently underway. The fourth season of the upcoming HBO anthology crime series is going to be titled True Detective: Night Country. No premiere date has been set for the season.

Production for True Detective: Night Country is currently underway in Iceland. The series will take place in the small town of Ennis, Alaska during the long winter night, when eight men who work operating the Tsalal Arctic Research Station vanish with no explanation. Detective Liz Danvers, played by Jodie Foster, and Evangeline Navarro, played by Kali Reis, will have to confront their own dark pasts and hidden truths in order to solve this Arctic mystery.

True Detective originally premiered in 2014 and starred Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson as two very different detectives working to solve a long-abandoned homicide case in Louisiana. The series soon drew praise from both critics and audiences. Later seasons drew equally star-studded casts and featured the same cryptic plots that challenge viewer expectations. The newest season will certainly bring an equally mysterious story. Focusing on the disappearance of eight men in the isolated cold of Alaska, the newest season promises to be chilling, to say the least.

Image via HBO

RELATED:

The 10 Highest-Rated Seasons of Television on IMDb

In addition to Foster and Reis, the newest season will also star John Hawkes, Christopher Eccleston, Fiona Shaw, Finn Bennett, Anna Lambe, Aka Niviâna, Isabella Star Lablanc, and Joel D. Montgrand. Issa López will serve as showrunner, writer, and director of all episodes of the upcoming season. Foster will serve as an executive producer in addition to starring. Also executive producing are Barry Jenkins, Adele Romanski, and Mark Ceryak for PASTEL. Mari Jo Winkler, Steve Golin, and Richard Brown also executive produce. Alan Page Arriaga serves as writer and executive producer. Stars of the first season McConaughey and Harrelson also serve as executive producers along with Cary Joji Fukunaga.

A potential fourth season of the series has been in discussion since 2019. However, due to changes in the direction of the series, the project was delayed until this year. The addition of Foster to the cast is certainly a reason to be excited. Foster has, in recent years, focused more on directing. Her turn as a detective in Season 4 of True Detective certainly calls back to her previous roles as determined detectives, including her iconic turn as Clarice Starling in The Silence of the Lambs.

No premiere date has yet been set for True Detective: Night Country, however, you can stream the first three seasons of the series on HBO Max.