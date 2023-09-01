The Big Picture True Detective fans will have to wait until January 2024 for the release of Season 4, titled Night Country, due to setbacks caused by industry strikes.

The new season will feature Jodie Foster and Kali Reis as tough detectives investigating a mysterious disappearance in the frigid town of Ennis, Alaska.

Issa López, known for directing Tigers Are Not Afraid, is the showrunner and writer for the latest season, joining a talented production team that includes Foster, Harrelson, and McConaughey.

True Detective fans waiting for the sun to rise on the fourth season, True Detective: Night Country, will need to stay in the dark a little longer as the series will not hit Max until January 2024. Initially expected as part of Max’s 2023 slate, the Jodie Foster and Kali Reis-led season is facing some setbacks likely (at least in part) due to the ongoing historic SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes. But, after four years of waiting for a new installment, what’s a few more months?

Leading the case in True Detective: Night Country are Foster’s Liz Danvers and Reis’s Evangeline Navarro, two tough-as-nails detectives living in the frigid cold of Ennis, Alaska. Set during the darkest time of the year, the fourth season of the fan-favorite series is about to be yet another dimly lit program for HBO. During these chilly days, the town of Ennis is without sun 24 hours a day for several weeks. Referred to by the locals as “the long night,” things get even darker when a group of men working at the Tsalal Arctic Research Station mysteriously disappear, leaving behind only their shoes as a clue. With nothing but darkness all around them, Detectives Danvers and Navarro will need to keep their wits about them while they investigate the case.

Along with the Academy Award-winning Foster (The Silence of the Lambs) and Reis (Catch the Fair One), True Detective: Night Country also stars John Hawkes (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri), Fiona Shaw (the Harry Potter franchise), Finn Bennett, Anne Lambe (Three Pines), Christopher Eccleston (Doctor Who), Joel Montgrand, Isabella Star LaBlanc (Long Slow Exhale), and Aka Niviâna.

Who’s Behind Night Country?

Known for her directorial work behind the horror flick Tigers Are Not Afraid, the latest season of True Detective is being written, executive produced, and directed by Issa López who also joins as showrunner. Along with starring, Foster joins the executive production team alongside Woody Harrelson, Matthew McConaughey, Richard Brown, Mari Jo Winkler, Adl Romanski, Barry Jenkins, Steve Golin, Mark Ceryak, Chris Mundy, Alan Page Arriaga, Cary Joji Fukunaga, and series creator Nic Pizzolatto. Sam Breckman, Cathy Tagnak Rexford, and Princess Daazhraii Johnson serve as producers.

While we may be excited to solve the case alongside Foster and Reis, the first question that will need answering is when will True Detective: Night Country arrive on Max?