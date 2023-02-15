There’s no arguing that when it comes to hit HBO shows, True Detective is at the top of the list. The debut Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson-led season would give way to two follow-up installments that saw several other A-list names including Colin Farrell, Vince Vaughn, Rachel McAdams, Mahershala Ali, and Carmen Ejogo swapped in and out of the call sheet. After four years that have felt more like four decades, the crime thriller is finally back with True Detective: Night Country. Aside from casting announcements and the reveal that production had started back in the fall, media releases have been slim when it comes to the Jodie Foster-led return. But that all changed today when HBO dropped a fresh teaser, giving audiences a short, but exciting peek at the show’s comeback.

The first look sets the tone for the production with the backdrop of Night Country, which was filmed in Iceland, featuring a cold and rainy setting. Rocking a multitude of puffy jackets, Detective Liv Danvers (Foster) is trying to keep warm while staying hot on the trail of a mysterious disappearance. As we said, the clip doesn’t reveal a lot, but we also catch a glance at Detective Danvers’ partner Evangeline Navarro (Kali Reis) who’s going to prove to be a no bs kind of police officer.

Although the teaser doesn’t spell out the storyline, we know that the series will take place during the darkest winter nights in Ennis, a small town in Alaska. When eight men who are employed at the Tsalal Arctic Research Station go missing, leaving no clues to their whereabouts behind, the detectives are called into action. But, to find the vanished men, the duo will need to come face-to-face with their own demons and get through their pasts before they can tackle the present.

Image via HBO

Who Else Is Behind True Detective: Night Country?

Along with Foster and Reis, True Detective: Night Country will also star Christopher Eccleston, John Hawkes, Anna Lambe, Joel D. Montgrand, Fiona Shaw, Isabella Star Lablanc, Aka Niviâna, Finn Bennett, and Fiona Shaw. Issa López (Tigers Are Not Afraid) adds her name to the project as showrunner, writer, and director of the entire upcoming season. Along with starring, Foster also executive produces alongside PASTEL’s Adele Romanski, Mark Ceryak, and Barry Jenkins with Mari Jo Winkler, Richard Brown, Cary Joji Fukunaga, and Steve Golin joining the team. Returning to the production in an executive production capacity are Season 1 stars McConaughey and Harrelson along with Alan Page Arriaga who also serves the series as a writer.

While HBO has not yet announced a release window for True Detective: Night Country, according to their Twitter post, the series will be “coming soon.” You can check out the teaser below.