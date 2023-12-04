The Big Picture True Detective: Night Country stars Jodie Foster, Kali Reis, and showrunner Issa López discuss the new season and filming in Alaska at CCXP in Brazil.

During the HBO panel at CCXP in Brazil this weekend, fans were stoked to see True Detective: Night Country stars Jodie Foster (Nyad), Kali Reis (Catch the Fair One), and new showrunner and director Issa López (Todo Mal). The trio went down to São Paulo to talk a little about the hit series’ new season, filming in Alaska and unveiling a highly expected new trailer for the show.

During the panel, López made the surprising revelation that she hates the cold and that she will “never, ever go back” to Alaska. She also revealed that she chose Alaska as a setting because she wanted to challenge herself as a director by doing a thing she hates and seeing what came out of it. Hopefully another great season of True Detective, which the trailer certainly makes seem like it’s the case.

Reis said during the panel that the dark is as much a character as Liz Danvers (Foster) and Evangeline Navarro (Reis) are, and the trailer underscored this information. The oppressive weather of Ennis, Alaska is certainly a force to be reckoned with, with the low temperature itself being a major challenge to the investigation. The case is also complex: A series of murders that initially seem unrelated catch the attention of the duo of detectives, and Liz starts to think that none of the deaths they’re looking into were accidental.

How 'True Detective: Night Country' Mirrors The Best Investigative Stories

True Detective: Night Country showrunner López also revealed that the kind of investigative stories she likes the most are the ones that mirror the real-life process of investigators. She suggested the clues will be in place and right in front of the audience's eyes across the whole season, but it’s only with the missing pieces of the puzzle that we’ll be able to go back and realize that we “knew it all along but couldn’t see it" – which, of course, also suggests that the new season of True Detective will be highly re-watchable.

Foster also added that her favorite element of True Detective that is reproduced in the new season is how great the team of investigators is together, even though they don’t get along that well. The actor revealed that Liz and Navarro won’t always see eye to eye, but their frequent disagreements are exactly what ends up pushing them to be better at their jobs. Last but not least, López suggested that even though we’ll find out all we need by the end of Night Country, she thinks the best detective shows are the ones that “you never know all the answers.”

Aside from Foster and Reis, the cast of True Detective: Night Country also features John Hawkes (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri), Fiona Shaw (Killing Eve), Christopher Eccleston (Doctor Who), Finn Bennett (The Nevers) and Anna Lambe (Three Pines).

HBO premieres True Detective: Night Country on January 14. You can watch the trailer below:

