Fan favorite anthology series True Detective is returning with another chapter titled Night Country. The new story features Jodie Foster and Kali Reis as leading detectives solving a murder mystery in Alaska. HBO has set the release date for the thrilling series along with the first trailer that lays out the mystery at hand and the people solving it. The trailer sees Detectives Liz Danvers (Foster) and Evangeline Navarro (Reis) investigating five bodies found frozen in ice. The two seem to have some prior beef with each other as it affects their working relationship. The clip also gives us a peak into their personal lives and inner worlds as the two come face to face with the harsh realities of life caused by murders, mystery, and prevailing crime in their town.

What to Expect From ‘True Detective: Night Country?’

Overall Night Country seems like another thrilling addition to the anthology series as we see the leading pair come to terms with their present circumstances and each other. The mystery deepens as we see a riot breaking out in town and the officials getting further pressed to solve the case. Fans can expect a thrilling case and chilling circumstances to take over this season while both Foster and Reis have given some intense performances.

The series sees the time of long winter nights in Ennis, Alaska, where eight men who operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station vanish without a trace. Soon they are found bundled up together frozen in ice. To solve this mystery, Detectives Liz Danvers and Evangeline Navarro will not only have to find the forces that committed the heinous crime but also confront the darkness they carry inside themselves, and “dig into the haunted truths that lie buried under the eternal ice.”

Issa López serves as showrunner, writer, and director of all episodes. The series also cast Finn Bennett, and Fiona Shaw, with Christopher Eccleston, Isabella Star LaBlanc, and John Hawkes. Further rounding off the cast in guest roles are Anna Lambe, Aka Niviâna, June Thiele, Diane Benson, and Joel D. Montgrand. Along with Foster executive producers include Mari Jo Winkler, Barry Jenkins, Adele Romanski, and Mark Ceryak for Pastel while Chris Mundy, Alan Page Arriaga, Steve Golin, Richard Brown, Matthew McConaughey, Woody Harrelson, Cary Joji Fukunaga, Nic Pizzolatto also serve as executive producers.

True Detective: Night Country debuts Sunday, January 14, 2024 on HBO and will be available to stream on Max. You can check out the new trailer below: