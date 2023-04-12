HBO Max has released a new trailer for True Detective: Night Country, the fourth season of its beloved crime drama anthology. So far, every True Detective season features a star-studded cast to shame many theatrical releases, and Night Country is no different. That’s because the new season stars Jodie Foster and Kali Reis as two detectives trying to solve a gruesome crime in Alaska.

The trailer introduces Detective Liz Danvers (Foster), who refuses to believe the disappearance of eight men in the Tsalal Arctic Research Station is an accident. Instead, Detective Danvers treats the case as a murder investigation, which the local people of Ennis, Alaska, don’t like too much. To everyone, it would be best to say the men vanished in a snowstorm, but Detective Danvers is certain there’s something else going on. Of course, it doesn’t help that Danvers is so obsessed with work that she pushes everyone away, and the entire force seems to despise her. That’s why she gets stuck with the young Detective Evangeline Navarro (Reis), who only partners up with Danvers because she has no choice.

Since the new season of True Detective is set in Alaska, the trailer underlines how the lack of sunlight will play a major role in setting the murderous mood of the story. Danvers and Navarro’s investigation unfolds during winter, meaning the cold weather will only get in their way of finding the truth. The season was shot in Iceland, which helps the series look so good, as the vast frozen landscapes help with the unnerving feeling of isolation and danger that permeates the story.

Image via HBO

When Is True Detective: Night Country Coming to HBO Max?

The True Detective: Night Country cast also includes Christopher Eccleston, John Hawkes, Anna Lambe, Joel D. Montgrand, Fiona Shaw, Isabella Star Lablanc, Aka Niviâna, Finn Bennett, and Fiona Shaw. The season is being written and directed by Barry Jenkins (If Beale Street Could Talk) and Issa López (Tigers Are Not Afraid), who also serve as showrunners.

True Detective: Night Country comes to HBO Max sometime this year. Check out the new trailer and the season’s synopsis below.