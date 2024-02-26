Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for True Detective: Night Country.

The seamless blending of horror and murder mystery has been a boon for the fourth installment of True Detective. The use of ghosts as both a metaphor for pain and loss and as a haunting and plodding tour de force leads the audience down a dark and divisive path. Is the murderer simply a human, or is it something more, something supernatural? Night Country plays heavily into the latter, leaning on Indigenous spirituality as the locus of supernatural elements in the show. This bold new direction has worked to significant dramatic effect. The horror elements of the new True Detective season are strangely compelling and believable, encouraging its audience to take the bait and accept a fantastical explanation for the horror that humans do.

What Is 'True Detective: Night Country' About?

The remote city of Ennis, Alaska, is a powder keg. A corrupt mining company, Silver Sky Mining, owned by Kate McKittrick (Dervla Kirwan), conspires with a mysterious polar research station to fudge emissions numbers in exchange for limitless funding. The result is poisoned water, a black sludge infecting Ennis, causing Inupiat babies to be stillborn. The Inupiat residents are furious, gathering together in protest despite pushback from the mine. Enter Chief Liz Danvers (Jodie Foster), who is as cold as the ice surrounding Ennis. Haunted by a shady murder/suicide case, she helped cover up for her then-partner, Trooper Evangeline Navarro (Kali Reis), and was forced, more or less, to the fringes of the police force. The two are pulled back into the fray when the crew from the research station goes missing, and the tongue of a dead Inupiat woman, Annie Kowtok, thought to be murdered by protest-breaking thugs, appears under a table. Navarro has always blamed Danvers for not bringing Annie's killer to justice, but it would appear that mysterious supernatural forces are at work where the law has failed.

As winter descends upon Ennis, the city is wrapped in permanent midnight as the sun sinks below the horizon for the last time. Tensions mount between Silver Sky and the Indigenous residents, and the wind howls. At the research station, the scientists are getting comfortable watching movies and making sandwiches when Raymond Clark (Owen McDonnell), seemingly gripped by some unknown force, shakes in terrifying spasms and exclaims, "She's awake," before they all disappear.

Danvers is called in to investigate, which eventually leads to the discovery of a mass of frozen corpses stuck together in the throes of death, naked and showing signs of having clawed out their own eyes. Even worse, one of them is still alive, screaming bloody murder as his frozen arm snaps off. Together, Danvers and Navarro search for answers under the belief that Annie and the scientists' deaths are somehow connected. Traditional police work dovetails with strange otherworldly knowledge as ghosts float above the ice and mysterious voices nudge the pair toward a supernatural explanation for the disappearances. Perhaps Annie's ghost has taken her revenge on those responsible for her murder as justice from beyond the grave.

Why Are 'Night Country's Supernatural Elements So Important?

Pick any season of True Detective and you'll find a great mystery series that accomplishes three things. Each episode solves a tiny part of the mystery, giving the audience enough of the overall picture to keep them hooked throughout. Each episode is non-linear, with twists that obscure the truth from both the characters and the audience. Perhaps the most important aspect, however, is the season's atmosphere, which lends a sense of foreboding dread that permeates each installment.

In the show's first season, the truth of the mystery seems as if the murders are part of some occult practice. This push and pull of the supernatural vs the all-too-human only helps to keep the audience guessing. With Night Country, this is even more of the case because the supernatural elements are red herrings and clues left purposefully to steer the audience in the wrong direction. It works perfectly because, even in its final episode, the audience could believe it's Annie's avenging spirit after Clark cries out that "time is a flat circle" and specifically names her as the murderer.

Imagine Night Country without the supernatural elements, and there wouldn't be much of a mystery. The twist at the end, the avenging hand of the Inupiat death-marching those scientists onto the ice, wouldn't pack the same punch. The corpsicle, for example, is far more terrifying when paired with a supernatural explanation. Something so evil and sinister that one would brave the arctic cold and tear one's own eyes out is somehow more satisfying than scientists being the victims of exposure or local vengeance. The story would be too simple and entirely different without the supernatural elements. This is why the supernatural is parceled out in meaty chunks, episode by episode. It keeps the viewer engaged, sucked into the drama, in the hopes that ghosts and ghouls are real and responsible for everything — until the curtain is pulled back in those final moments.

Night Country walks a fine line between the supernatural and the murder mystery elements of the show, doubling down on the vibe set during the series' first season. The result is a tense and terrifying hell ride on the ice that makes the series difficult not to binge-watch. It leaves the audience hoping for horror but delivers on its promise that it is, in fact, humans who are responsible for the horror. The metaphysical musings that permeate the True Detective series are essential factors motivating the characters. It is about what these people believe, and they act through the lens of these beliefs. The women responsible for the death of the scientists are acting on their belief that nature more or less demands retribution because "if she wants them, then she'll take them."

