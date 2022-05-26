Over three years since True Detective's haunting third season, which reclaimed some of the show's former glory, fans can expect big things in its fourth installment. Jodie Foster will star in the HBO Emmy Award-winning crime anthology, True Detective for its fourth season, True Detective: Night Country.

The fourth season of True Detective was announced back in March, with Barry Jenkins and Issa López developing the latest installment. Now, HBO has announced that Season Four will take place in Ennis, Alaska at the Tsalal Arctic Research Station, where six men mysteriously vanish during the long winter. For the first time, True Detective will cast two female leads, Detective Liz Danvers (Foster) and Detective Evangeline Navarro, who will have to work together to solve the disappearances while dealing with their own internal darkness. They'll need to rely on each other to dig up answers before the case goes ice-cold.

Season Three of True Detective brought the show back to its roots, following detectives Roland, played by Stephen Dorff (Blade), and Hayes, played by Mahershala Ali (Moonlight, Green Book), in the investigation of the murder of a young boy, skipping between 1980, 1990, and 2015. Ali was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie at the 2019 Emmy Awards for his portrayal of Detective Wayne Hays.

Image via Orion Pictures

RELATED: 7 Shows like 'Tokyo Vice' to Watch Next For More Gritty Crime Stories

Two-time Academy Award-winner Foster (Silence of the Lambs, Taxi Driver) will not only star in the franchise, but is also the executive producer, working alongside Lopez, who will also be executive producing and writing for the show. Night Country will be Foster's first starring role in a television series since 1975, though she has done voice work on shows like The Simpsons, Frasier, and The X-Files, and directed episodes of Black Mirror and Orange Is the New Black, which earned her an Emmy nomination.

Lopez, who wrote for True Detective in 2014, will be directing the pilot episode for Night Country. Alan Page Arriaga (Shining Girls) will executive produce and co-write. Other executive producers include Adele Romanski, Jenkins, Mark Ceryak, as well as Anonymous Content, a producer of past seasons, Joji Fukunaga (The Alienist), Woody Harrelson (Natural Born Killers), Matthew McConaughey (Dallas Buyers Club), and the series creator, Nic Pizzolatto.

Not much else is known regarding the plot or cast for True Detective's fourth installment. No release date has been announced.

How 'True Detective' Season 3 Helped The Show Rebound After Season 2

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author Tamera Jones (5 Articles Published) Tamera Jones is a TV/Movie News Writer for Collider. If she isn't reading then she's consuming copious amounts of pop culture. She has a particular place in her heart for horror. More From Tamera Jones

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe