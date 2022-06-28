Last month, HBO announced that Jodie Foster would star as detective Liz Danvers in the green-lit fourth installment of the True Detective franchise entitled True Detective: Night Country. Now, the network has announced that Kali Reis will co-lead the drama as Detective Evangeline Navarro.

Reis is a well-known professional boxer who recently got her start in acting with a starring debut role in director Josef Kubota Wladyka’s thriller Catch the Fair One, where she portrayed a former boxer trying to find her sister. The role earned her the nomination for the 2022 Indie Spirit Award at the Tribeca Film Festival, with the movie itself taking home the Audience Award. The IFC Films production also garnered Reis a nomination for Best Female Lead for the Film Independent Spirit Awards. Alongside her boxing and acting skills, Reis showed her storytelling prowess as she helped to formulate the indie film’s storyline.

The fourth installment of the True Detective series is set in Alaska, but will actually be filmed in Iceland. It follows both Foster’s and Reis’ detective characters as they venture into the arctic wilderness in search of six missing operators of the Tsalal Arctic Research Station. Season 4 will show the transformative experience the two detectives go on, both physically and mentally, against the backdrop of frozen Iceland.

RELATED: TV's Best Detective Duos of the 21st Century, Ranked

Outside of boxing and acting, Reis is a passionate activist, working diligently to help the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls movement. She also works as a motivational speaker and uses her boxing skills to educate indigenous young women to use their bodies and their voices to fight back and take control of the attacks against Native women. Additionally, apart from True Detective, Reis has another big upcoming role on her hands. Reis will work alongside Sean Penn and Tye Sheridan in Black Flies, a film to be directed by Jean-Stéphane Sauvaire.

In response to the production’s casting news, HBO’s Executive Vice President Francesca Orsi said, “We are tremendously excited to return to the ‘True Detective’ franchise and to be working with the multi-talented Issa López, whose singular vision for her ‘Night Country’ installment will be beautifully realized with Jodie Foster and Kali Reis in the starring roles.”

Issa López will control the creative direction and storyline of the show, acting as showrunner as well as writer, director, and executive producer. Foster will also executive produce the drama with Anonymous Content, Mari Jo Winkler, Matthew McConaughey, Woody Harrelson, Cary Joji Fukunaga, and Nic Pizzolatto. PASTEL Films will have Barry Jenkins, Adele Romanski, and Mark Ceryak as executive production team members. Alan Page Arriaga, too, will act as writer and executive producer.

Stay tuned to Collider for more news on True Detective Season 4, and catch Seasons 1-3 of the series on HBOMax now.