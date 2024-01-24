Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for True Detective: Night Country.

They may be thousands of miles and years apart, but it turns out that frozen tundra and southern, swampy fields have more in common than meets the eye. True Detective: Night Country is already making a name for itself as a fantastic murder mystery, having aired two out of its six episodes so far. Set on the outskirts of Alaska in the small town of Ennis, a group of research scientists disappear from their research base, and are then discovered dead, frozen in the ice miles away in the frigid wilderness. This marks a brand-new case within the True Detective universe, with a fresh batch of characters that range from tortured detectives to dingy saloons stuffed with sketchy townspeople.

The season stars Jodie Foster as Chief Liz Danvers and Kali Reis as State Trooper Evangeline Navarro. Together, the pair try to solve the case of the dead scientists while also connecting it to an unsolved murder six years prior involving a local Indigenous woman, Anne Kowtok, aka "Annie K" (Nivi Pederson). Influenced by horror classics like The Thing, audiences were desperate to know if True Detective Season 4 would connect to previous seasons, and the answer is... sort of. As the first two episodes have revealed, Night Country shares a few things in common with Season 1 of True Detective.

Starring Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey, Season 1 of True Detective takes place in Vermillion Parish, Louisiana, as detectives Martin Hart and Rustin Cohle must solve the murder of Dora Lange, a sex worker found dead in a sugarcane field with a spiral drawn on her back. Breaking ground by jumping across timelines that span to the present day, the duo uncovers a fast conspiracy that connects multiple murders and disappearances throughout Louisiana to a death cult. Created and written by Nic Pizzolatto, the Yellow King cult is discovered to be the culprit behind the murders, and it is led by the Tuttles, a prominent local family whose involvement in said goes back generations. With the eerie motif of a spiral symbol, McConaughey's guzzling of Lone Star beers, and the pondering of life and death itself, the first season became iconic, and Night Country has cleverly woven Season 1's most memorable elements into its mystery.

The Spiral from 'True Detective' Season 1 Reappears in 'Night Country'

Image via HBO Entertainment

True Detective has an obsession with spirals — especially spirals found on dead bodies. The alarm bells should have begun to ring for any fan when the dead scientists from the Tsalal research station were discovered frozen in the wilderness and one was bearing a familiar mark on their forehead. The spiral symbol carries massive significance in Season 1, and becomes associated with the Yellow King cult. A crucial connection Season 4 shares to Season 1 that many may have missed is the revelation that the Tuttle family owns the research facility where the scientists work.

When Dora Lange's body is first discovered in Season 1, the town's sheriff mentions it's often associated with the devil and Satanism. Cohle becomes haunted by the spiral, and sees a flock of birds flying above the crime scene in a spiral formation. Later on, at the season's end, he again sees a spiral-like formation in the present day while solving the mystery. It's never clear whether he hallucinates these symbols or if it's a supernatural element that was hinted at throughout Season 1 by Pizzolatto. The spiral is mentioned briefly in the criminally underrated Season 3 of True Detective, when it's revealed the symbol is used as "a sign of pedophile groups" after two children go missing.

The Spiral Provides Crucial Clues to 'Night Country's Central Murder

Close

In Night Country, the spiral takes on a new meaning but remains one of the key clues to solving the central murder mystery. As Danvers and Navarro ponder how the spiral came to be found on one of the scientists' foreheads, they conclude the murderer would have had to draw it on him. When Danvers asks a local factory worker if the symbol looks familiar in Episode 2, she remarks that it is a symbol related to witchcraft, only further cementing that this season has supernatural elements. As the block of snow and ice containing the scientists' bodies finally thaws, Danvers and Navarro make the shocking discovery that scientist Raymond Clark (Owen McDonnell) is not there, leading them to believe he is alive, and the murderer. By Episode 2, the spiral's significance grows, and as the only scientist whose body is not uncovered in the frozen tangle of limbs, Raymond Clark becomes a person of interest in the murder of Annie K.

Before this discovery, Danvers pieces together that Clark has been wearing Annie K's winter jacket after noticing it in a photo in the aftermath of his disappearance. When Danvers speaks to a tattoo artist over the phone about Clark's visit to her parlor after Annie K's death, she receives a picture from the artist featuring Clark with a spiral tattooed on his chest. The artist also sends a reference photo of Clark embracing Annie K, which reveals that she too had the tattoo on her back, indicating that the two had an intimate relationship. Navarro then discovers an abandoned trailer where Clark and Annie K would secretly meet, and the ceiling is covered with a large spiral, further confirming that it's a key clue to tying both murders together.

Lone Star Beer Makes a Return in 'True Detective: Night Country'

In the first season of True Detective, McConaughey's trademark charm oozed onto the screen as soon as Cohle cracked open his first Lone Star beer as an older, jaded ex-cop. In the present day, Cohle has given up his sobriety and quit being a detective, settling for guzzling down beers and smoking cigarettes like a chimney instead. As both he and Hart are being interviewed in relation to the case of Dora Lange, the only way Cohle will talk is if he has his Lone Star beer close at hand. After all, it is a Thursday afternoon.

Season 4 of True Detective plants several Lone Star beer Easter eggs. One bottle of Lone Star sits abandoned next to an uneaten bowl of popcorn at the Tsalal research station, which turns into a crime scene after the scientists are initially reported missing. Later on, when Navarro visits Annie K's brother to offer him updates on her case, he offers her a beer to drink — which just so happens to bear the Lone Star label.

Travis Is Confirmed to be Rust Cohle's Father in 'True Detective' Season 4

Image via HBO

Episode 2, "Part 2" of Night Country is full of revelations and provides new information that connects it to Season 1. Alongside the spiral's relation to Clark's potential guilt in the murder of Annie K and the other Tsalal scientists, an even bigger bombshell is laid. At the end of Episode 1, "Part 1", Ennis resident Rose Aguineau (Fiona Shaw) is greeted by a man she calls Travis in the backyard of her home. Travis does not speak a word, and there is a supernatural quality to him as he wordlessly leads Rose out into the Alaskan wilderness. They wind up far out onto the ice, and Travis leads her to the bodies of the missing scientists. Travis then disappears, and it seems more likely than not that he is a ghost, but the sequence offers the most clarity in connecting Season 4 to Season 1.

Creator, writer, and director of Night Country, Issa López, has acknowledged Night Country would have similarities to previous seasons, and it has now been confirmed that Travis is the father of Rustin Cohle. After helping discover the bodies, Rose is visited by Navarro at home, where she confirms that Travis' ghost led her to the bodies. Prior to his death, Rose confirms that the two of them had a romantic relationship, as well as the fact that Travis was dying from leukemia. In True Detective Season 1, Cohle recounts that his father was terminally ill, and had moved from Texas to Alaska. With the confirmation that Night Country takes place within the same universe as previous seasons, its connection to Season 1 has grown stronger with each passing episode — whether it be Lone Star beer, spirals, or a deeper blood relationship.

