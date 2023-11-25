The Big Picture Production on the latest season of True Detective has wrapped, with the final sound mix being completed in the same studio where David Bowie recorded.

Series writer, director, and showrunner Issa López expressed her excitement and gratitude for the opportunity to work on the hit American crime series.

True Detective: Night Country is set in Alaska and will star Jodie Foster, Kali Reis, Fiona Shaw, Christopher Eccleston, John Hawkes, Finn Bennett, and Anna Lambe. The series will premiere on HBO on January 14, 2024, with six episodes in the season.

Production on the latest season of True Detective has wrapped up. In a recent post on X (formerly Twitter), series writer, director, and showrunner Issa López announced the final details of the sound mix of True Detective: Night Country have been added, connecting the late David Bowie to the potential success of the upcoming series. In the post, López shared her excitement at finishing production in the same studio where Bowie recorded several tracks, considering the location a good sign for the series. “Today we finished #TrueDetective: Night Country. The final touches in the sound mix we made in the very room where ‘Ziggy Stardust’ was recorded. I just can’t believe how lucky I am. What a perfect, beautiful trip.”

The post was accompanied by an image of the exterior wall of the Trident Studios building, featuring a large plaque awarded by BBC Radio London confirming that Bowie recorded his albums "Hunky Dory and The Rise & Fall of Ziggy Stardust, and the iconic single Space Oddity" at the studio. In a second accompanying image, López further explained the significance of this. “This is where we mixed the soundtrack. In the very room where my favourite album by my favourite musician was recorded. I mean… come on,” she wrote. “The series was blessed from its very conception, according to me, by the Gods of Cinema.”

López expressed her delight at working on the hit American crime series, thanking everyone involved. “It’s been the most joyous, beautiful, life-changing experience I’ve ever had in filmmaking, and I’ve had some gorgeous shootings,” López, whose writing credits include Todo Mal (2018), Valentina’s Wedding (2018), and Tigers Are Not Afraid (2017), wrote. She then made sure to thank everyone involved in the production, from the “ice that gave us so many gifts” to the Inuit people and HBO.

What Is 'True Detective' About?

Image via HBO

The crime anthology series follows different detective teams based around the United States of America, beginning in Louisiana in Season 1 with a cast featuring Matthew McConaughey, Michael Potts, Woody Harrelson, Michelle Monaghan, and Tory Kittles. True Detective first premiered in January 2014 on HBO with Nic Pizzolatto heading the series as creator and writer.

Season 4, titled True Detective: Night Country is set in Alaska, and will star Jodie Foster, Kali Reis, Fiona Shaw, Christopher Eccleston, John Hawkes, Finn Bennett, and Anna Lambe. The series will premiere on HBO on January 14, 2024, with six episodes in the series as opposed to the usual eight of the previous seasons. Stay tuned to Collider for updates.

True Detective Release Date January 12, 2014 Cast Mahershala Ali, Stephen Dorff, Carmen Ejogo, Scoot McNairy, Matthew McConaughey, Woody Harrelson Main Genre Crime Rating TV-MA Seasons 4 Studio HBO Creator Nic Pizzolatto

