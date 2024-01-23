Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 2 of True Detective: Night Country.

The Big Picture True Detective: Night Country explores the mysteries hidden beneath the frozen bodies found in the Alaskan snow.

The season shares similarities to the cult-classic horror film The Thing, with shared character names and a chilling winter setting.

Raymond Clark, a potential suspect, may be a red herring distracting from the true killer, just like in The Thing.

There's more than just dead bodies buried in the snow. Secrets are also buried with the dead, and whether the truth will thaw out remains to be seen in True Detective: Night Country. Season 4 of the acclaimed anthology series plunges into freezing temperatures among the Alaskan darkness, as it's set in the town of Ennis during late December, where the sun won't rise for a month. The newest season stars Jodie Foster as Chief of Police Liz Danvers, and Kali Reis as State Trooper Evangeline Navarro. Together, they solve two murder cases that are inexplicably linked. The main mystery focuses on the deaths of an isolated group of eight research scientists working at the Tsalal Research Station, located on the outskirts of town. When they mysteriously disappear on the first day of darkness, their frozen bodies are eventually discovered in a block of ice, miles away from the station, among the snow. If this all sounds vaguely familiar, that's because it shares an undeniable similarity to the plot behind the 1982 cult-classic horror film, The Thing. Directed by John Carpenter and starring Kurt Russell, many fans have noticed the obvious similarities between the two films thanks to its setting and the characters' professions. As both True Detective: Night Country and The Thing share two character names so far, it turns out The Thing could share more in common with Night Country then previously expected.

The Thing tells the story of an alien entity haunting the halls and grounds of a research facility near the Antarctic, and the dreary scientists succumb to its powers in gruesome fashion. Able to shift and possess any kind of life form, the scientists die brutal deaths as the Thing hunts them down, making it one of the horror genre's most chilling winter tales. As True Detective Season 4 gets underway, it is crystal clear that the season’s creator, writer, and director Issa López has pulled a level of inspiration from The Thing’s horror. Two characters have been revealed to share names with characters from the 1982 film: Clark (Richard Masur) the dog handler, and Dr. Blair (Wilford Brimley). In the series, Owen McDonnell portrays scientist Raymond Clark, and Kathryn Wilder plays factory worker Blair. Episode 2 sets off an explosive bombshell at the episode’s end, revealing that Clark is still alive and may in fact be the murderer. Could both of these characters' names be potential Easter eggs hinting at the true killer's identity?

'True Detective: Night Country' Has More Than One Murder to Investigate

Chief Danvers leads the case of the murdered scientists, and one of the few pieces of evidence left behind is an unidentified severed tongue belonging to an indigenous woman. As it turns out, the tongue belongs to Anne Kowtok, an Indigenous woman found brutally murdered in the town six years prior; Navarro had been lead on the investigation. Though Danvers and Navarro carry a strong hatred for each other, the two are forced to work together to solve the confounding, unsolved murders. The series already shares striking similarities in its setting to The Thing, and by the end of Episode 2, a potential murder suspect arrives, separating the fantastical horror film from reality.

When the bodies are discovered frozen in the ice in Episode 1, "Part 1," one of the deceased scientists bears a spiral on his head. In Episode 2, "Part 2," Danvers and Navarro discover that not only does Raymond Clark have it tattooed on his chest, but that Anne also had it tattooed on her back. It becomes more complicated when Danvers and Navarro uncover that Clark and Anne had a secret, romantic relationship with one another. Raymond Clark sharing a name with an important character from The Thing could hint at his potential involvement in both murders.

Is 'True Detective: Night Country' Hinting at the Identity of Its Killer With References to 'The Thing'?

In noting that Raymond Clark shares a name with the character of Clark in Carpenter's film, it could be a coincidence, or it could be a very intentional clue. In Episode 2 of Night Country, the block of ice encompassing the dead scientists finally thaws to reveal their frozen bodies, and Danvers makes the unsettling discovery that Clark's body is missing. He's presumed alive, but he's also now the prime suspect in both the murders of the other Tsalal scientists and Annie K.

As Danvers also discovers evidence of Clark and Anne's relationship, in addition to uncovering a video that depicts Clark having some kind of possessed fit right before the crew goes missing, it does not look good for him — but the character from The Thing that Clark draws his name from could be hinting at either his innocence or his guilt. During one of the horror classic's most famous scenes, the remaining scientists gather in a room together to figure out who the monster is possessing. The group tests everyone's blood to expose the Thing, and Clark immediately goes on offense, trying to stab group leader R.J. MacReady (Kurt Russell) when he points the gun at fellow researcher, Childs (Keith Richards), before MacReady shoots him dead. Whether or not Clark was possessed by the Thing remains a mystery, as MacReady did not wait to find out before assuming his guilt.

It's left up to audiences whether Clark is possessed by the villain in Carpenter’s movie, and his innocence seems likely, as the blood testing reveals Palmer to be the Thing. In Night Country, it could potentially mean that Clark is simply a red herring, and innocent of the murders. Every great mystery series introduces a red herring early on to distract both viewers and detectives working the case while the real killer goes free. Just like in The Thing, when Clark's potential guilt distracts MacReady from the real person who has been possessed, Raymond Clark may also be Night Country's red herring to distract Danvers and Navarro from catching the true killer.

'True Detective: Night Country' Uses More Than One 'Thing' Reference in its Character Names

One of Night Country's earliest scenes also features an abused factory worker, Blair, facing ongoing abuse from her partner, even at work. As Navarro arrests him at the factory where Blair works, the abuse we learn about through their interaction is a foreshadowing of the entire season.

It's possible that the series may be trying to hint at something by using both Clark and Dr. Blair's names from The Thing. Dr. Blair memorably cracks the case in the horror film by discovering what the Thing is capable of, including the ability to possess any living entity; similarly, Blair may also hold the key to cracking the cases in Night Country, with the abuse she faces a potential clue and parallel plotline to the ongoing investigation into Anne’s death. Could the series also be foreshadowing another death with Blair, just as the doctor in The Thing eventually dies a brutal death despite the warning signs?

The two characters' names in relation to The Thing are just one of many Easter eggs planted in True Detective: Night Country. Innocence until proven guilty is the law, but whether Danvers and Navarro jump the gun on Raymond Clark remains to be seen... as long as they have a flashlight to see through the dark.

