The Big Picture Issa López revived True Detective with Season 4, saving the show's reputation and securing a renewal for Season 5.

López is currently writing Season 5, excited about exploring new characters and a different story. Details remain under wraps.

The acclaimed Season 4 starred Jodie Foster and Kali Reis, receiving praise for story and performances, despite review bombing.

Issa López took a risk when she made the fourth season of True Detective. The show premiered back in 2014 to critical acclaim, but that acclaim did not carry over to subsequent seasons. Season 4 saved the show's reputation and was a major success for HBO. So successful, in fact, that the network decided to renew it for a fifth season. López will be at the helm of the much-anticipated installment, and while it's still in the early days, she shared some progress updates with Variety. She revealed that she is currently in the process of writing it and is enjoying crafting new characters and exploring their actions. She talked about how different everything is, saying,

"[I'm] in the writing [process]. And it's a blast. It's completely different. Different characters, different setting, different story and I'm enjoying it like crazy."

López remained tight-lipped about the story and declined to comment on whether it will be centered around women like Season 4. She had previously said that she'd explored everything she wanted with Navarro and Danvers and is not looking to rehash that. Season 4 featured some Easter eggs from previous seasons and when asked if anything from Season 4 would carry over to Season 5, López declined to comment but said that we'll be "pleasantly surprised."

'True Detective' Season 4 Saved the Series

Close

The anthology series' quality has fluctuated over the years. The Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson-led first season was a hit. The second season featured a star cast from Colin Farrell to Rachel McAdams and Vince Vaughn, but not even they could save it. Mahershala Ali carried the torch for Season 3, and it was better received than its predecessor. Season 4 starred Jodie Foster and Kali Reis. The story and performances were well lauded, with the season finale breaking records. The season, subtitled Night Country, stands fresh at 92% on Rotten Tomatoes. The audience score is much lower because the season fell victim to a review bombing after True Detective's originator, Nic Pizzolatto, trashed the installment.

Apart from developing the next True Detective, López has signed an overall deal with HBO and its streamer Max. She will develop new shows for the cable network. "HBO trusted my vision all the way, and the idea of bringing to life a new incarnation of True Detective with Casey [Bloys], Francesca [Orsi], and the whole team is a dream come true. I can't wait to go again," she said when the show was renewed.

All seasons of True Detective are streaming on Max. Stay tuned to Collider for more details about the upcoming season.

WATCH ON MAX