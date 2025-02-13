The location in which events on True Detective take place is crucial. The anthology series has tackled a new location each season, and Season 5 is no different. After months of darkness about the next story, HBO's Head of Drama Series and Film, Francesca Orsi, finally revealed where True Detective Season 5 takes place. "It’s set in New York, in Jamaica Bay," she told Deadline in a conversation about what's next on HBO's drama slate. "Issa [López] has a lot to say, not unlike she did with Night Country. It’s a different milieu but just as powerful," Orsi added, revealing that new showrunner and writer López has made great headway in crafting the narrative, and promising it's as good as the fourth season — if not better.

How much headway? Orsi revealed she had seen the scripts for two episodes but knows the direction the season will take. "We just gave notes on the first two episodes, the entire season. Honestly, I can’t wait for this to go," she said. The show already has "a small writers' room going," and next, they're looking to begin casting. "It’s all about casting and getting this ready," Orsi added. Production is set to begin in several months, and a 2027 launch is anticipated.

'True Detective' Season 5 Will Be in the Same Universe as Previous Installments

Image via HBO

Despite a complete overhaul, the untitled season will continue the show's tradition of setting seasons in the same universe, López confirmed to The New York Post. She revealed that fans can expect some Easter eggs from Night Country in the subsequent season. “Well, what I can say is there’s going to be — my God! — there’s going to be some important connections between everything that happens in Ennis, Alaska, and the characters in Ennis, Alaska, and what happens in the new [season],” the showrunner said. “That said, it’s a new story, new characters, everything," she continued. Speaking about universe continuity, López said:

“It’s very important for me, and I worked a lot in Night Country about this, to create the feeling that this is the same universe; that the events that happened in the first season, and the weird sh*t that happens in the first season affects this sensation of, ‘There’s something bigger than us and darker than what we can imagine behind the scenes.' And that is happening in this [next] season too. And it’s connected to the original idea of True Detective, of this dark reality behind the scenes of what we think is our reality.”

True Detective Season 5 is still a long way off, but stay tuned to Collider for further updates. In the US, you can watch the past four seasons on Max.