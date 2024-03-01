The Big Picture Season 5 of True Detective should explore a new location beyond Alaska to inject fresh energy.

Now that this fourth season of True Detective is over, there are some big questions left for fans that aren’t just tied to the finale or the mystery fueled by the unrest of the Indigenous community and the Alaskan ghosts. Season 5 has been quickly greenlit by HBO, alongside the announcement that Issa López will be returning as showrunner.

Many questions still loom large in the wake of the fourth season's finale, but the biggest one that some viewers may be having is what Season 5 will be about. Perhaps it would be for the best if Navarro (Kali Reis) and Danvers (Jodie Foster), plus their icy town of Ennis, were left behind as an individual chapter. Many new additions worked for Night Country, but the best option for the series going forward would be to continue in delivering standalone installments.

‘True Detective’ Season 5 Needs a New Location

While not everyone was a fan of Night Country, including the series' original creator, the most obvious shining point of the season was López’s idea to move the story to remote Alaska during two months of total nightfall. The director-writer certainly has a great eye for locations, as seen in the haunting and beautiful cinematography that turned Iceland into Alaska, capturing isolating aerial wide shots and the constant snow flurries that fell around the characters on the ground. López should take advantage of Season 5's new slate by heading to a different environment — possibly even further than Alaska, and maybe into South America.

In an interview with NBC News, López spoke about how she had originally written Navarro to be Latina, but, after researching Alaskan culture, later revised the character to be part Dominican, part Iñupiaq. “... the more I understood about the specificity of the landscape,” she said, “the more I understood the character should be an agent that comes from the same culture.” She also used inspiration from her childhood in Mexico City to develop the dangers in Ennis, similar to her horror film Tigers Are Not Afraid. Although a location change might be different from what fans will be expecting, True Detective doesn’t need to confine itself to the United States, unlike other anthology series like American Horror Story. A prominent focus on the Spanish language and culture could be another way to inject new energy into True Detective.

'True Detective: Night Country’s Corpsicle Needs an Equally Grisly Follow-Up

It will be exciting to see what True Detective's next nightmarish crime scene will be, due to how memorable the corpsicle was. When there were just three seasons of True Detective, the ritualistic murder of Dora Lange in Season 1 was always the most memorable in how it revealed insight into her killer. He dehumanized his victims, who were always women, posing them like deranged art for his worship of Carcosa. The acid-burnt eyes of Ben Caspere in Season 2 and a young boy stuck in a rigor-mortis prayer from Season 3 weren’t nearly as gutting and demented, but in Night Country, the inciting crime scene is the right amount of morbid extreme.

The corpsicle remains a highlight of Season 4 as a fascinating and nightmarish image that was teased out until getting thawed and placed under a spotlight (literally). López reportedly reached out to King of Monster Creations, filmmaker Guillermo del Toro when she needed help in finding an artist that could bring her “corpsicle” to life. Del Toro, in turn, recommended Dave and Lou Elsey and their Igor Studios team, who then delighted López with what they brought to life. Several horrific ideas were used as inspiration, from the “death face” in The Ring to the knotting of rats' tails leading to rodents dying en masse, also known as the "Rat King."

Per the LA Times, López didn't have any express intent when she created the icy cluster of naked male bodies. “It wasn’t intended as ‘revenge.’” What she successfully did do, however, was put a spin on Season 1's depiction of women as the primary victims. The crime scene is rendered even more memorable when the finale reveals who is responsible for sending the Tsalal men into the Alaskan night. The motive was not merely to dehumanize them, but to seek a form of justice the Tsalal men hadn’t faced. With Season 5 greenlit and López returning, here’s hoping she creates a new morbid crime scene to set up the next mystery that succeeds the grisly stunning corpsicle.

'True Detective' Season 5 Needs To Fix 'Night Country's Issues

A better handle on the story being told is what López needs to learn from Night Country’s weaker, middle episodes. For all that was talked about and speculated about the increased use of horror in this season, any initial excitement became lost in a "style-over-substance" issue. The supernatural can’t be used to make things scary for the sake of a mere creep factor; it needs to be included in the main plot in a way that isn't immediately undone. Take, for instance, the ending to Episode 4, which sees Navarro with ruptured eardrums, seemingly in a trance due to her connection to the spirit world. By the next episode, there is no mention or concern over this; Navarro is even back to her State Trooper duties. It didn’t make sense to escalate the suspense, only to then shrug it off.

This isn’t to say the increased use of the horror genre in True Detective should be left behind; it should continue, as long as there is a stronger focus on how it works to blend with the narrative. That said, the record-breaking ratings for Season 4 prove there are many things López did right, and that, whatever she plans for Season 5, she has the macabre touch this anthology needs.

