The Big Picture Issa López returns to helm True Detective 's fifth season, following the success of the fourth season True Detective: Night Country .

Record-breaking ratings for the fourth season set in Alaska paved the way for the series' renewal.

López praises the collaboration with HBO, expressing excitement to bring a new True Detective incarnation to life.

True Detective will be back for a fifth case at HBO. Fresh off the best ratings in series history for the show's Alaska-set fourth season, True Detective: Night Country, the network has renewed the series for a fifth season with Night Country showrunner Issa López at the helm once more. López is eager to return to the dark world of the crime anthology series, and credits the help of HBO head of programming Casey Bloys and drama chief Francesca Orsi, "From conception to release, Night Country has been the most beautiful collaboration and adventure of my entire creative life. HBO trusted my vision all the way, and the idea of bringing to life a new incarnation of True Detective with Casey, Francesca, and the whole team is a dream come true. I can't wait to go again."

Night Country was both a critical and ratings success for HBO, after a five-year hiatus between seasons. It currently sits at a 92% "Fresh" rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and its recent final episode attracted 3.2 million cross-platform viewers, a 55% increase over the finale of season 3. Although no plot or casting details have yet been released for the upcoming season, it is likely that it will revolve around a new pair of detectives solving a new case, as all previous seasons have; this season, however, did tease connections to previous seasons, with mentions of the father of Matthew McConaughey's Rust Cohle from season 1, and even quoting Cohl's famous "Time is a flat circle" aphorism.

The first four seasons of True Detective are streaming now on Max in the U.S. There is currently no release date for Season 5.

