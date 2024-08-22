The Big Picture Despite initial success, True Detective faced turbulent times before a resurgence with a darker fourth season.

Issa López promises a vastly different and twisted fifth season to keep audiences on edge and excited.

López's commitment to creating fresh characters and storylines sets the stage for a thrilling new adventure in True Detective.

Some things are meant to seamlessly thrive and survive. Others, however, need to make their way through murky waters, being reborn anew. Both aptly describe the HBO series, True Detective, which, upon its premiere a decade ago in 2014, was greeted with critical acclaim. In subsequent seasons of the show, the wind was missing from its sails as the show stood on the brink. However, when Issa López took a chance, and produced the show's fourth season, which has since gone on to reestablish the show's reputation while drawing in new audiences.

Its success was rewarded with a fifth season, and speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, López teased that the upcoming fifth season of the HBO series will be vastly different from the mystery that was True Detective: Night Country. To get audiences anticipating the show's return, López revealed that season five will be "darker" and "twisted." Her comments read:

"I’m dying for everyone to know because it’s very different and very exciting. It’s even darker and even more twisted. I can’t wait to put it out there."

López's comments are truly exciting when one considers how enthralling the previous season was with performances by Jodie Foster and Kali Reis. Also, the showrunner is offering alot more than she did previously as regards what comes next. Speaking in June, the showrunner had revealed that she was currently in the process of crafting characters and penning their story, saying, "[I'm] in the writing [process]. And it's a blast. It's completely different. Different characters, different setting, different story, and I'm enjoying it like crazy." She goes on to add, "I will not tell you that yet — yet. But it's a completely different adventure. Let's put it that way." Quizzed on what might make its way from the fourth season into the fifth, she simply noted

that we'll be "pleasantly surprised."

'Night Country' Is A Worthy Installment

True Detective has endured a turbulent time on screen, but the fourth season seems to have stabilized the choppy waters. With an envious critics rating of 93% on Rotten Tomatoes, Night Country is an enticing watch. However, its audience score tells a different story with a rating score of 56%, a score which can be attributed to True Detective's originator, Nic Pizzolatto, trashing the installment. When quizzed about Pizzolatto's comments, López replied:

"For me, it was very confusing. To have created something that you have three goes at, very successful ones — and then it becomes something so meaningful that different filmmakers and different voices are going to come on board and keep it alive beyond you — is the dream. When I move on, someone else is going to come and take the mantle and go in a completely different direction, and that’s going to be so exciting to me to watch. It feels a little silly to not enjoy that achievement, really."

All seasons of True Detective are streaming on Max. Stay tuned to Collider for more details about the upcoming season.

