Two-time Oscar winner Jodie Foster stars in the fourth season of the acclaimed HBO drama True Detective, marking her return to the small screen after almost fifty years away from it. In truth, Foster couldn't have chosen a better vehicle to return to television. Premiering in 2014 and undergoing several changes in tone, approach, and even creative input, True Detective has quickly become one of the most prestigious shows on primetime TV and a wonderful example of the highs achieved during the so-called Golden Age of Modern Television.

Created by writer, director, and producer Nic Pizzolatto, the anthology series has made a name for itself thanks to its dark, intense, raw, and unrelenting storytelling. Numerous high-profile actors have played major roles in each chapter, from Oscar winners and nominees to highly-regarded character actors. Still, for all its strengths, not every season has been a hit, and some can actually be considered somewhat disappointing. However, at its peak, there truly are no other shows like it, and the greatest seasons of True Detective are among the absolute best in television history.

True Detective Anthology series in which police investigations unearth the personal and professional secrets of those involved, both within and outside the law. Release Date January 12, 2014 Creator Nic Pizzolatto Seasons 4 Studio HBO

4 Season 2 (2015)

Main Cast: Colin Farrell, Rachel McAdams, Vince Vaughn

Image via HBO

Following the overwhelming success of its first season, True Detective had the difficult task of living up to its own reputation. Premiering a year after its acclaimed debut, season 2 centers on a murder investigation involving four different parties—three police officers and a career criminal—and leading to a massive conspiracy in the city of Vincy involving a major land deal. Oscar nominees Colin Farrell and Rachel McAdams star opposite Vince Vaughn and Taylor Kitsch.

Season 2 of True Detective is an underwhelming follow-up to what is possibly one of the all-time best seasons of television. High expectations are to blame here, with everyone hoping season 2 would outdo or at least match its predecessor. However, the truth is season 2 is simply a weaker effort from creator Nic Pizzolatto, lacking the grimly compelling nature of season 1. Whereas True Detective's junior effort is grounded and raw yet gripping, its follow-up feels violent and dark for the sake of it. The performances are stellar, particularly from the ever-reliable Colin Farrell and Rachel McAdams, but they're not enough to salvage this overly bleak narrative mess.

3 Season 3 (2019)

Main Cast: Mahershala Ali, Carmen Ejogo, Stephen Dorff

Image via HBO

Four years passed before True Detective returned to the small screen following the disaster of season 2. Luckily, it came back with a focused story more concerned with storytelling than with shock value. Set in the Ozarks, the story centers on two police detectives, Wayne Hays and Roland West, and tracks their involvement with a sinister case involving the disappearance of two children. The season follows them across three time periods, starting in the 1980s and continuing into 2015.

Starring Oscar-winner Mahershala Ali as Hays opposite Stephen Dorff as West, season 3 of True Detective is a return to form for the series. Riding on the strength of Ali's confident and captivating performance, season 3 echoes real-life issues, including the rise of the true-crime genre and its impact on investigations, while still offering a riveting mystery. What it loses in macabre style, it makes up for with a sobering tone and a twisting narrative. Like the show's debut effort, season 3 of True Detective juggles several timelines and storylines without overwhelming its audience. Instead, it allows its harrowing slow-burn story to unfold with precision and patience, resulting in a haunting eight episodes that are as unforgettable as they're unrelentingly harsh.

2 Season 4 (2024)

Main Cast: Jodie Foster, Kali Reis, John Hawkes

Image via HBO

True Detective's most recent effort stars Jodie Foster opposite a cast including Kali Reis, Fiona Shaw, Christopher Eccelston, and Oscar nominee John Hawkes. Set in the fictional town of Ennis, Alaska, the season tells the story of detectives Liz Danvers and Evangeline Navarro as they investigate the mysterious and seemingly inexplicable disappearance of eight men who operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station.

Aside from being the first of the show's seasons to feature a subtitle, True Detective: Night Country also features the departure of creator Nic Pizzolatto, with Mexican director Issa López taking over as writer, director, and showrunner. Thus, season 4 feels like a welcome shift in True Detective's tone and themes. Chillingly atmospheric, both visually and narratively, season 4 is an absorbing and decidedly feminist take on True Detective's formula. However, it never forgets to present a riveting mystery, feeling like both a callback to and a suitable reinvention of the approach that made season 1 such a hit. Night Country blends horror and mystery with stellar results, benefitting from López's firm storytelling and a spectacular powerhouse performance from Jodie Foster.

1 Season 1 (2014)

Main Cast: Matthew McConaughey, Woody Harrelson, Michelle Monaghan

Image via HBO

It's not an overstatement to say season 1 of True Detective is among the single best television efforts in the medium's history. Oscar winner Matthew McConaughey and Oscar nominee Woody Harrelson star as Rustin "Rust" Cohle and Martin "Marty" Hart, two homicide detectives who take on the Dora Lange murder investigation in 1995. Seventeen years later, the pair, who haven't spoken in a decade following an incident with Hart's wife, are summoned for questioning about the unsolved case.

Propelled by McConaughey's electrifying tour-de-force portrayal, True Detective season 1 is nothing short of a masterpiece. The series is an insightful and sobering portrayal of masculinity, presenting an über macho and incredibly claustrophobic world that directly influences the broken psyches of the men who uphold it. The season is also highly philosophical, presenting a study of the battle between good and evil while focusing on themes of pessimism, delusion, and denial. Although remarkably grim and occasionally off-putting, True Detective season 1 remains fascinating and addictive, leaving audiences with a hollow yet meaningful feeling that's impossible to forget.

All four seasons of True Detective are available to stream on Max.

Watch on Max

NEXT: The 25 Best HBO Characters, Ranked