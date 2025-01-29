There are many True Detective fans out there who haven’t loved where the series went following its 2014 debut season. Despite the various stories and top-tier performers who have joined the family since that breakthrough installment aired more than a decade ago, some folks just want more from Matthew McConaughey’s Detective Rust Cole and Woody Harrelson’s Detective Marty Hart. Well, now fans are finally getting what they’ve longed for — just maybe not in the way they wanted. While a fifth season is indeed on the way, the series won’t be shifting gears and tossing it back to the OGs. Instead, audiences can catch up with the pair of investigators in a new Super Bowl commercial. Yes, the time of year is already here when corporations attempt to appeal to our pop-culture-loving side and reel us in with famous faces from days gone by. But the joke is on us because it totally works.

Back in their car, cruising the highway, Harrelson and McConaughey are impersonating their characters as they chat their usual chat, but with a twist. Rather than discussing their latest case, the duo is talking about the need for the film industry to shift gears and steer its way into Texas. That’s right, this Super Bowl commercial is all about more productions moving from the hubs of cities like Hollywood, Toronto, and Atlanta, and going deep south to the Lonestar State. As the men go back and forth, tossing over the pros about flooding Texas with movie stars and cameras, viewers get a jump scare from their backseat passenger and Houston, Texas native — Dennis Quaid. Just then, the group’s phones start popping off with calls from Landman star, Billy Bob Thornton, and Texas native, Renée Zellweger, who is completely game for the Texas takeover. By the time the commercial comes to an end, we’ve already packed our bags and booked our one-way ticket to Texas. See ya!

Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey’s Homey Ties to Texas

Of course, Quaid and Zellweger aren’t the only faces in this commercial with deep-rooted ties to Texas, as McConaughey is a proud native. Having grown up in Uvalde, the actor was a vocal advocate for better gun laws following the tragic 2022 shooting at the elementary school in his hometown. Likewise, Harrelson also grew up in the state where everything is as big as possible, with the pair even questioning the very real possibility that they could potentially be half-siblings. While he may not be a born and bred Texan, True Detective creator, Nic Pizzolatto, clearly has fallen in love with the sprawling landscapes of the Southern state as he joined in the fun as the director of the Super Bowl commercial.

