One of the greatest Westerns of the 21st century has a new streaming home next month. Joel and Ethan Coen's 2010 remake of True Grit is riding into Hulu. The Oscar-nominated oater will premiere on the service on March 1, 2025. The film is based on Charles Portis' 1968 novel of the same name. It was previously filmed in 1968 with a cast that included John Wayne, Glen Campbell, Kim Darby, and Robert Duvall. Wayne won his only Oscar for the film and reprised his character in a 1975 sequel, Rooster Cogburn.

The Coens aimed to make their adaptation hew closer to the tone of the book, which was less of a conventional Western than Wayne's version. They undertook an extensive search to find the film's teenage lead, with thousands of applicants; although a pre-Stranger Things Natalia Dyer was a finalist, the role ultimately went to a then-unknown Hailee Steinfeld. The film's crew included a number of frequent Coen collaborators, including cinematographer Roger Deakins and composer Carter Burwell.

What Is 'True Grit' About?