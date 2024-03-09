The Big Picture The Coens bring empathy to characters but struggle with earnestness, surprising audiences with entertaining Western remake.

The Coen Brothers have made a name for themselves by effortlessly moving between genres, taking traditional narrative structures, and injecting them with their signature ironic snark. They've often been accused of having a condescending cruelty towards their characters, willing to subject them to horrifying turns at the drop of a hat the way a kid fries an ant with a magnifying glass. There's some truth to that assertion, but it willfully sidesteps the fact that the Coens can extend tremendous empathy to their protagonists, if they so choose. Maintaining earnestness doesn't come easy to these two, which is why it's surprising they'd ever make a straight-up Western like True Grit, not to mention it being a remake of the iconic John Wayne film. But not only is it a vast improvement over the first film, but it became a huge success for the Coens and is among their most purely entertaining films.

What is 'True Grit' About?

Mattie Ross (Hailee Steinfeld) is determined to find Tom Chaney (Josh Brolin), the man who robbed and killed her father. She won't rest until he faces justice, and she needs an experienced lawman to help her. She could go for the best, but instead, she goes for the meanest marshal, Rooster Cogburn (Jeff Bridges), because he has "true grit," in her words. After some initial arguing over price and her insistence on joining him, the two set off on the road, accompanied by Texas Ranger LaBeouf (Matt Damon), who's also after Chaney for the bounty reward. This trio of unlikely amigos will encounter a number of episodes that will test their survival skills, the limits of their respective intelligence, and their patience with each other. The plot is the stuff of countless road trip and buddy cop films, and sees the Coens working in an oddly rousing register that's unfamiliar to them. The boys may have a track record of creating compelling plots, but said plots are usually clockwork-tight and jammed with rueful conclusions, and few have the pleasurable ambling that True Grit does.

That pleasure does come tinged with the pervasive presence of death, the impending truth that time will get away from all of us. The film is framed as an adult Mattie thinking back on this time in her life, and you can feel how her quest for retribution via death ultimately didn't give her what she needed. Mattie's sense of justice derives entirely from Chaney being killed within the framework of the law, and the person she has to depend on most spent a lifetime killing people, both as a Civil War veteran and as a marshal with numerous confirmed kills. Her fixation on the assumed vindication of Chaney's death is so great that when she and Cogburn encounter a man hanging from a tree, her disappointment isn't that she has to investigate a rotting corpse, but that the corpse isn't Tom Chaney. Even when Rooster insists that he'd gladly give Chaney some street justice and call it a day, Mattie insists he must hang at the order of the law, indicating her deep-seated belief in the righteousness of rules. This is one of the hang-ups she will have to overcome throughout this journey, learning about the uncomfortable frailty of social rules, and the thin line between being a kid and being an adult.

The Coens' Affection For Unlikable People Shines In 'True Grit'

The original John Wayne film functioned largely as yet another variation on Wayne's mythologized stature as a movie star, propping him up as an aging icon going for one last ride. The film's gleeful celebrates Wayne as the old man who's still got it, with the film underlining moments that emphasize how out of shape he is while still able to get the job done. Whereas Jeff Bridges' version ends with Rooster dying as a forgotten carnival performer, Wayne's Rooster gets to heroically jump over a fence while riding into the sunset once again. This dichotomy shows not just how much Western cinema has been allowed to evolve its supposed heroes, but also shows the Coens' commitment to creating detailed portraits of losers who are lovable despite their numerous flaws. Bridges' Rooster is a petty bully who can barely be asked to do his job even when money is on the line, let alone do it sober. But that buffoonish exterior hides an intelligent strategist who can harbor a great deal of protectiveness and knows how to play his cards and when. His version of Rooster Cogburn might be a drunken fool who blusters through his obvious insecurities and has no patience for anyone, but he's still an honest man who grew willing to be a hero and save a young girl whom he'd previously found obnoxious and stubborn.

Speaking of that obnoxious young girl, what a wonderful character this version of Mattie Ross is. While Kim Darby made for a plucky and admirable protagonist in the original True Grit, she was far too old for the role of a 13-year-old and does not seem all that intimidating. Part of the fun of Mattie is how her willpower and determination are so strong that she can bowl over anyone who pushes against her through sheer gumption, and Hailee Steinfeld embodies that so perfectly in a debut that immediately put everyone on notice that she was going to be an actor of note. She pulls off a tricky maneuver of making Mattie appealing to the audience through admiration more than conventional likability; there's an undeniable joy in watching her verbally destroy all who dare to oppose her with the precision of a Terminator. Even when she gets angry, she doesn't yell or get flagrantly disrespectful as much as she bullies people with logic and throws their inadequacies back in their faces. It's a treat to see her stand up to cocky men and leave them quivering fools caught in their damaged masculinity, and you can feel how much the Coens relish giving Steinfeld the floor. Steinfeld's performance better sells the underlying premise that Mattie has just as much true grit as the likes of Rooster or LaBeouf, even if she's less wise about how to survive in the "real world."

The Coens' Approach Emphasizes Comedy and Craft For the Better

While the Coens have never stuck to one type of story, it's fair to say that a streak of black comedy runs through all of their films, and True Grit is no exception. When the Coens were promoting the film, they noted that they approached it less as a remake of the John Wayne film and more as a new version of the original novel by Charles Portis, which was quite legendary for its comic sense of dialogue and its influence on future road trip novels. It was a smart move on their part to play into their strengths as artists, given their gift for banter and squeezing comedy out of uncomfortable situations.

Particularly interesting is True Grit's sharp editing, which stays tight for the dialogue scenes while lengthening pauses that draw attention to shifts in momentum. For instance, when Mattie is bartering with a horse trader, the shot-reverse-shot rhythm zips between the two, making it feel like a vintage David Mamet scene. But then there are moments like when Mattie tries to convince Rooster to be her marshal, and we get a gloriously long pause on Rooster's slackjawed face, barely comprehending what she's saying. The Coens have edited their own films under the pseudonym "Roderick Jaynes" for their whole career when directing together, and this film is one of their best instances of using editing in a way that isn't obvious, and yet still shapes scenes to maximize their full potential.

That maximization extends to its cinematography, courtesy of arguably the greatest living cameraperson, Roger Deakins. Recipient of two of the most overdue Oscars in history, Deakins has been an ever-evolving genius for decades, and his long-term partnership with the Coen's is a murderer's row of examples of how diverse an artist he is. With True Grit, he presents a collage of all the different types of Westerns we've seen boiled down to their inherent vibes. Sometimes it feels like the harsh desperation of The Proposition, some shots are framed just like the best Sergio Leone standoffs, and some scenes have picture-perfect landscapes and silhouettes that recall John Ford. The Coens are infusing their story with film history and loading it with a subtext about how, no matter how much the Western changes, they will still attract the audience's attention; in other words, time may get away from us, but the power of a good western tale will never go away.

Perhaps that's the most Coen touch of them all: taking traditional stories and reworking them with their acidic touch to make them feel newly surprising and impactful. Much like the snake bite that Mattie endures, you don't notice how much the film hurts you until it really gets into your bloodstream.

