Deadline is reporting that The Boys star Erin Moriarty and Twilight Saga star Jamie Campbell Bower have signed on to star in the upcoming horror film True Haunting, based on the 2011 novel of the same name by Edwin F. Becker.

As the title would suggest, True Haunting chronicles a “true haunting.” The book chronicles the first-hand account of Ed and Marsha Becker, a young couple who move into a new home and quickly discover that it is haunted. The Becker’s paranormal experience quickly became national news as their home became the location of the first-ever exorcism to be nationally televised. NBC covered the event and aired it to millions across the country in 1971. As the book claims, the exorcism not only didn’t work but made things for the Beckers much worse. Moriarty and Bower are expected to play the Beckers in the film.

True Haunting will be directed by Gary Fleder. Fleder is known most recently for directing episodes of shows like the MMA drama Kingdom but is likely best known for directing the adaptation of the James Patterson novel Kiss the Girls starring Morgan Freeman. The script of this film has been written by Richard D’Ovidio and with Blair Butler revising it. D’Ovidio has previous experience writing horror with movies like Thir13en Ghosts and The Damned, he also wrote the recent Netflix thriller Hypnotic. Butler has previously written horror films like Polaroid and Hell Fest.

Moriarty can next be seen in the upcoming third season of the fan-favorite superhero show The Boys on Prime Video, where she plays the idealistic superhero Starlight. She has also previously appeared in shows like True Detective, Jessica Jones, and Red Widow. She has also starred in films like The Kings of Summer and Captain Fantastic.

Bower can next be seen joining the cast of the massive hit Netflix show Stranger Things for the fourth season. He also plays the evil vampire Caius in the Twilight Saga and has a recurring role as Young Grindlewald in the Harry Potter franchise. Bower also starred as King Arthur in the Starz series Camelot. Other projects he has appeared in include The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, Thomas & Friends, and The Prisoner.

True Haunting is expected to release at some point in 2023.

