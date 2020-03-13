‘True History of the Kelly Gang’ Trailer Features a Vicious George MacKay

Director Justin Kurzel has made a name for himself crafting immaculately styled, violent, brutal examinations of masculinity — from Snowtown to Macbeth to, yes, Assassin’s Creed. His latest, True History of the Kelly Gang, has a brand new trailer: and judging by the desaturated visuals and Australian men losing their absolute mind, Kurzel is effectively back on his bullshit.
1917‘s George MacKay stars as Ned Kelly, the real life Australian outlaw, and he seems to be twisting his oft-sympathetic face into the underscoring for shocking acts of violence. Russell Crowe co-stars as a mentor criminal to Kelly, Nicholas Hoult co-stars as an unorthodox police constable, and Essie Davis co-stars as Kelly’s mother. Kurzel directs the picture from a screenplay by Shaun Grant (Mindhunter), based on the novel by Peter Carey (Oscar and Lucinda). I, for one, find this trailer to be intense, stylish, gripping, realistic, surreal, and fascinating. I’ll be seeing the heck out of this one!
Check out the official trailer and synopsis for True History of the Kelly Gang below. The film opens in select theaters starting April 24, and drops on digital May 8. For more on the film, check out our interview with MacKay and co-star Charlie Hunnam. Plus: Our review, from TIFF.
Set amidst the grueling badlands of 19th-century Australia, legendary outlaw Ned Kelly (George MacKay, 1917, Ophelia) grows up under the bloody and uncompromising rule of the English. Food is scarce, survival is filled with daily strife, and every opportunity the colonizers take to make their victims feel powerless is inflicted with searing brutality. In a desperate attempt to prime him for rebellion, Ned Kelly’s mother (Essie Davis, The Babadook), sells him off into the hands of the notorious bushranger Harry Power (Russell Crowe, Cinderella Man, L.A. Confidential), where the young bandit discovers he comes from a line of warriors called the Sons of Sieve. Fueled by his roots and a voracious appetite for revenge, Ned Kelly leads an anarchist army to wreak havoc on their oppressors in one of the most audacious attacks the country has ever seen. Grimy, gritty, and full of action-packed thrills, True History of the Kelly Gang brings a revolutionary twist to an iconic piece of folklore. Based on the novel by Peter Carey.