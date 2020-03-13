‘True History of the Kelly Gang’ Trailer Features a Vicious George MacKay

Director Justin Kurzel has made a name for himself crafting immaculately styled, violent, brutal examinations of masculinity — from Snowtown to Macbeth to, yes, Assassin’s Creed. His latest, True History of the Kelly Gang, has a brand new trailer: and judging by the desaturated visuals and Australian men losing their absolute mind, Kurzel is effectively back on his bullshit.

1917‘s George MacKay stars as Ned Kelly, the real life Australian outlaw, and he seems to be twisting his oft-sympathetic face into the underscoring for shocking acts of violence. Russell Crowe co-stars as a mentor criminal to Kelly, Nicholas Hoult co-stars as an unorthodox police constable, and Essie Davis co-stars as Kelly’s mother. Kurzel directs the picture from a screenplay by Shaun Grant (Mindhunter), based on the novel by Peter Carey (Oscar and Lucinda). I, for one, find this trailer to be intense, stylish, gripping, realistic, surreal, and fascinating. I’ll be seeing the heck out of this one!

Check out the official trailer and synopsis for True History of the Kelly Gang below. The film opens in select theaters starting April 24, and drops on digital May 8. For more on the film, check out our interview with MacKay and co-star Charlie Hunnam. Plus: Our review, from TIFF.