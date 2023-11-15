The Big Picture James Cameron's iconic film, True Lies, will be released again in special editions to celebrate the director's career, with pre-orders starting on November 20.

To celebrate James Cameron's career on the big screen, several of his titles will be launched again in special editions, with True Lies' turn coming on December 12 for digital copies, and March 12 for physical media. Every title set to become a part of the upcoming collection will be available for pre-order on November 20, meaning that viewers can start thinking about which title they'd like to purchase as early as next week. A man will hide a very important secret from his wife, but will it be enough to keep his secrets from coming to light?

In the comedy that made its debut on the big screen in the summer of 1994, Harry Tasker (Arnold Schwarzenegger) is a spy from the top secret Omega Sector, but he constantly tells his wife, Helen (Jamie Lee Curtis) he's a boring salesman. If the context of his missions might seem too convoluted for a salesman to handle, he also tells his family that he travels away for conferences, instead of telling them the truth. But everything would change when Harry finds out that his wife thinks he's boring, prompting him to give her a taste of his real job.

Given how the upcoming collection is meant to celebrate the director's legacy, the release will include new behind-the-scenes footage, giving viewers an opportunity to see how the comedy was made. The director behind Titanic and The Abyss has changed the course of film history, with every major title seen over the course of his career. And with True Lies available for purchase on a 4k collector's edition, the film doesn't have to be added to a streaming service, where it could be taken away without any previous warning.

The Impact of 'True Lies'

The movie starring Schwarzenegger and Curtis managed to earn $378 million at the global box office back when it was released in the summer of 1994, facing a very tough competitor for ticket sales in the form of The Lion King. Schwarzenegger had just worked together with Cameron during the production of Terminator 2: Judgment Day, and he went on to work on Batman & Robin after the release of True Lies. On the other hand, Curtis had already been seen in the Halloween franchise, with the actress working on House Arrest after the comedy hit theaters.

The Collector's Edition of True Lies will be released on December 12 through digital retailers, with the physical media version of the release coming on March 12.