The Big Picture Get ready for the 4K release of True Lies with a new behind-the-scenes clip with James Cameron.

Cameron shares a hilarious stunt mishap featuring Arnold Schwarzenegger.

True Lies follows spy Harry Tasker juggling his secret life with saving the world and his marriage.

Take a very colorful trip down memory lane with James Cameron in an exclusive to Collider clip that celebrates the March 12 release of the 4K Collector’s Edition of True Lies. One of the greatest action flicks to come from the wonderful decade of the ‘90s, the news was first announced back in November that the dazzling 4K makeover would be celebrating a physical release and now, the time is finally upon us. Along with the film, which stars Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jamie Lee Curtis, the discs will also contain exciting footage like our exclusive, including a behind-the-scenes documentary, trailers, and more.

Showing fans some of the movie magic that went into bringing True Lies to the big screen, the clip transports viewers back to the mid-90s when Cameron, the cast, and crew were hard at work crafting the cult classic. Looking back on one of his most memorable days of filming, the director remembers a stunt gone wrong that resulted in Schwarzenegger being forced to wear a dog bone around his neck (this is real) and temporarily being dubbed “the village idiot” - likely making Cameron the only man on Earth to do such a thing to the action star and live to tell the tale.

Walking the delicate line between action and comedy, True Lies was able to make fans of both genres happy with its high-octane sequences and explosive chemistry between Schwarzenegger and Curtis. The film follows Harry Tasker (Schwarzenegger), a married man living a double life. To his family, including his wife, Helen (Curtis), Harry says that he has the mundane job of a salesman, but when he leaves his house, he parts ways with one secret identity and steps into another. In reality, Harry is a spy for an organization known as the Omega Sector, risking his life day in and day out on missions that his closest relatives could never imagine. But, after discovering that his wife is feeling bored of their marriage, Harry introduces Helen to the reality of his job, putting them both on a non-stop, action-filled ride and a dance with danger.

James Cameron's Greatest Hits Get the 4K Treatment

Not only will True Lies soon arrive in all of its 4K physical release glory, but fans of the legendary director also have a slew of other newly announced titles to add to their at-home collection. For the first time ever, both Aliens and The Abyss will receive a suped-up restoration in 4K, while titles like Titanic, Avatar, and Avatar: The Way of Water have also enjoyed recent special collector’s edition drops.

Check out our exclusive clip to celebrate the 4K arrival of True Lies above and bring a copy home with you when the collector’s edition drops on March 12.