The reboot of James Cameron’s hit 1994 action comedy, True Lies starring Steve Howey and Ginger Gonzaga will not return after the first season, Deadline has reported. The decision comes as the series simply did not gather enough eyeballs in its maiden attempt. The network has been reconsidering its slate by reversing the cancellation of S.W.A.T with a 13-episode order for a seventh and final season and wrapping up other features like East New York after its debut season.

Inspired by the original movie True Lies series follows a suburban housewife who discovers her computer consultant husband is really a skilled international spy. As their marriage is on the brink of breaking up, the discovery leads them to save the world and in the process their marriage as well. The maiden season has its comedic, action-packed moments but simply did not manage to gather enough viewership. Ranking as CBS’ lowest-rated scripted series of the season the ratings remained relatively steady, indicating a loyal core audience, but numbers were simply not enough for the renewal. While the original feature starred Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jaime Lee Curtis became a household name, the reboot failed to make a mark with the general audience as well as the critics, garnering less favorable reviews.

The team behind True Lies Series

The cancellation comes ahead of the two-part series finale which will see the team enlisting a young hacker Max, to get their hands on a van full of computer software containing confidential information about Omega Sector operatives. When Harry and Helen realize Max is dating their daughter, their actions put the mission in jeopardy paving the way for the series’ signature action.

Image via CBS

RELATED: 'True Lies' Review: Steve Howey and Ginger Gonzaga Series Doesn't Pack a Punch

The series stars Howey as Harry Tasker, Gonzaga as Helen Tasker, Mike O'Gorman as Luther Tenet, Erica Hernandez as Maria Ruiz, Annabella Didion as Dana Tasker, Lucas Jaye as Jake Tasker, Omar Miller as Albert "Gib" Gibson Jr. Further rounding off the cast are Deneen Tyler, Tom Connolly, Liann Pattison, and Matthew Lillard among others.

The feature is created by Matt Nix and is directed by Anthony Hemingway. Nix also serves as the showrunner, while Cameron serves as an executive producer. Further executive producers include Nix, Rae Sanchini, Mary Viola, Corey Marsh, McG, and Josh Levy while Sean Hoagland and Whitney Davis serve as co-executive producers.

True Lies finale is set to premiere on May 17 on CBS. You can check out the trailer below: