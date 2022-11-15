True Lies series inspired by director James Cameron’s 1994 hit action comedy of the same name has set a release date for next year, Deadline has reported. The series was initially ordered to pilot in February, last year, by CBS but was then delayed for further development. It comes from showrunner Matt Nix, who also wrote the pilot script, and director Anthony Hemingway, while Cameron serves as an executive producer. The series features Steve Howey and Ginger Gonzaga in the leading roles in an ensemble cast.

Much like its inspiration, the 1994 classic starring Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jamie Lee Curtis as a married couple in need of marital rejuvenation, the True Lies series will focus on its central couple. Helen (Gonzaga) is a language professor bored with her daily routine and mundane life as her computer consultant husband is usually absent. Though she soon figures out that her husband Harry (Howey) is an international spy for the U.S. intelligence agency Omega Sector.

As the trailer reveals, in marital crisis Helen only feared that her husband was having a good old affair, but the reality is far more surreal as he’s been leading a double life. Now that she has discovered his secret, Helen is hired to join Harry's elite team of spies to save the world, as well as their marriage. By the looks of it, the series looks fresh, and thrilling will certainly take us on an action-packed ride. Both Howey and Gonzaga show impeccable fighting skills as well as comedic timing in the trailer. With two kids, and a home to take care of, it'll be really intriguing to watch the duo balancing their spy lives with household duties.

Image via CBS

RELATED: 'True Lies' Trailer Reveals Steve Howey and Ginger Gonzaga as a Couple of Spies

Along with the leading talents the series also features, Jackson Hurst as Harold, Erica Hernandez as Maria, Omar Miller as Gib, Mike O’Gorman as Luther, Annabella Didion as Dana, and Lucas Jaye as Jake. Also starring are Deneen Tyler, Liann Pattison, Tom Connolly. Nix, Cameron, Rae Sanchini, McG, Mary Viola, Corey Marsh, and Josh Levy all serve as executive producers. Sean Hoagland and Whitney Davis serve as co-executive producers while the series is produced by 20th Television. With amazing talents involved on and off-screen, True Lies is one show to watch out for.

True Lies will premiere on Thursday, February 23, 2023, at 9 pm before moving to its regular slot of Wednesday at 10 pm on March 1. You can check out the trailer below: