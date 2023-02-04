In 1994, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jamie Lee Curtis slayed it as a spy couple in James Cameron’s True Lies. Some even consider the movie to be a classic. Now, nearly three decades later, the blockbuster action-comedy is getting a television remake with the all-new series of the same name. The original film followed Schwarzenegger as Harry Tasker, a U.S. intelligence officer, who struggles with his double life as a spy and a husband and a father, while Curtis starred as a legal secretary and Harry’s wife, Helen who is bored with her mundane life. Soon, she finds out that her husband is actually a government agent. Based on this hit 90s movie, the new True Lies series is directed by Anthony Hemingway and written by Matt Nix. The upcoming television reimagining takes on the same plot, with Steve Howey and Ginger Gonzaga playing the Taskers, albeit with a more 21st-century touch to their characterizations. The series focuses more on the couple and their relationship, where Helen is a language professor and is tired of balancing her work-home-work routine and seeks some thrill until she learns that her boring computer consultant husband is an international spy and her life takes a complete turn.

With some of television’s best talents on and off-screen, True Lies is definitely something to look out for, especially if you like action thrillers. And if you are already a fan of the 90s movie, then you absolutely cannot miss the new remake. With the series set to arrive on the small screen this March, you have plenty of time to also catch up on the original. Meanwhile, check out our handy guide below to find out about the plot, trailer, release date, cast and characters, and everything we know so far about True Lies.

True Lies was earlier set to release in February 2023 but is now set to premiere on March 1, 2023, on CBS at 10 PM, ET/PT. On the same day, the series will also be available for streaming on Paramount+.

How Many Episodes Does True Lies Season 1 Have?

True Lies is slated for 13 episodes, each running for roughly 60 minutes. The first episode will premiere simultaneously on television and streaming on March 1. Following the release, each episode will be available weekly. Watch this space as we bring you more updates and details on all episodes of True Lies, as and when they become available.

Watch the True Lies Series Trailer

The first trailer of True Lies was released in late 2022 and as the video reveals, the overall feel of the series is quite similar to that of the original 1994 movie, albeit with a very state-of-the-art packaging and narrative. The trailer is packed with high-speed action sequences, including explosions, car chases, and a lot of firepower, just what you can expect from an action thriller. And that’s not including the incredible fighting skills displayed by Howey and Gonzaga. For fans of the movie, the two-minute trailer is sure to make you feel a little nostalgic, but of course nothing of the level of Schwarzenegger’s action flick. This upcoming series seems to have toned down on the intensity of action pieces, and there’s more emphasis on the characterizations of Harry and Helen, their backgrounds, and personalities. There’s also a lot more humor in the series than what we have seen in the movie, thanks to Howey and Gonzaga’s brilliant comedic timing, as well as that of the supporting cast. The highlight of the trailer, however, is the surprise appearance of Tom Arnold, who earlier played the role of Harry’s friend, Albert "Gib" Gibson, in the movie. We also see Scooby-Doo star Matthew Lillard appear in a scene. Whether Arnold and Lillard would be there in recurring roles in the series or not, is something that we’ll have to wait and see when the series releases.

Who's In the True Lies Series Cast?

As much as we would have loved to see the Terminator hero and the Scream Queen back together for the remake, the cast of the new True Lies series is completely fresh and quite promising. Shameless star Steve Howey and Wrecked star Ginger Gonzaga headline the ensemble cast as Harry and Helen Tasker respectively. To his family, Harry is a boring computer consultant and Helen is a language professor seeking some adventure in her dull life, but of course, we know better. Howey is best known for appearing in popular television series like Reba, SEAL Team, and Sons of Anarchy, among others, and was last seen in the Jamie Foxx-starrer Netflix original movie Day Shift. Gonzaga is most recognized for her role in the MCU series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and has appeared in other television shows like The Morning After, Mixology, I'm Dying Up Here, Space Force, etc.

The cast of True Lies also includes CSI: Miami star Omar Miller as Albert "Gib" Gibson. His character is taken from the movie, where Gib was played by Tom Arnold (who's also in the show so we're not sure how that's going to work). In other supporting roles, Erica Hernandez stars as Maria, Mike O'Gorman as Luther, Annabella Didion as Dana Tasker, Lucas Jaye as Jake, Deneen Tyler as Mrs. Myers, and Beverly D'Angelo as Trilby, among many others.

Who Are the Creators of the True Lies Series?

Image via 20th Century Fox

The action-comedy series is written for television by Matt Nix and directed by Anthony Hemingway. Nix is a writer, producer, and director, best known for creating shows like Burn Notice, The Good Guys, and The Gifted. Hemingway is a film and television director but has worked extensively for the small screen on hit TV shows like CSI: New York, True Blood, Shameless, All Rise, American Crime Story, and ER. The 1994 movie, on which the series is based, was written and directed by Academy Award-winning filmmaker James Cameron. Cameron also serves as an executive producer for the series, along with Nix, Hemingway, Rae Sanchini, McG, Mary Viola, Corey Marsh, and Josh Levy.

What's the Background of True Lies?

True Lies is inspired by the eponymous action flick of 1994, which was based on Claude Zidi’s 1991 French comedy film La Totale!. It was produced by Cameron’s Lightstorm Entertainment and became the first film to cost $100 million. On its release, True Lies had some positive reviews from critics but mixed reactions from media and fans, and still was a box office hit. It eventually went on to become the third highest-grossing film of 1994. Curtis won the Golden Globe Award for Best Actress while Cameron won the Saturn Award for Best Director, among several other awards. The movie was also nominated for Best Visual Effects at the 67th Academy Awards.

The plans for a television remake have been in motion since 2010 and the show was greenlighted by CBS in May 2022. The plot and characterization of the series follow that of the original movie but are adapted to suit the current audience and content trends. However, as the trailer shows, the series will focus more on what happens when Helen finds out about Harry’s real job and becomes his partner. So, in a way, the main plot of the series begins from where the movie’s storyline ends.

What Is the Story of the True Lies Series?

Harry Tasker lives a double life. He is an elite intelligence agent, but to his wife and kids, he is a computer consultant who is constantly absent from his familial duties. His wife, Helen, is a language professor and is constantly weighed down by her responsibilities. All she wants in her life is some thrill and adventure. After she discovers Harry’s secret, Helen will also have to join him in saving the world, as well as their marriage. With her formidable fighting skills, she seems to have impressed everyone, including Harry. But with two kids, jobs, and a home to take care of, it’s sure going to be a fun and crazy ride for the Taskers, as they embark on a new way of life where they go on covert missions and live life on the edge.