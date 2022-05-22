Couples that perform espionage together, stay together, right? While there may be no studies to back up that assertion, there are a significant number of movies and TV shows that play into that storyline, including CBS' new series True Lies. The new trailer for the upcoming drama series gives us a great glimpse at the ins and outs of marrying an international spy.

The new series is based on the 1994 film of the same name, which starred Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jamie Lee Curtis as a married couple in need of marital rejuvenation who renew their stale marriage with a good old-fashioned undercover mission. The new series will tell a similar story. Harry, played by Steve Howey, is a first-class international spy for a U.S. intelligence agency called Omega Sector. Meanwhile, his wife Helen, played by Ginger Gonzaga, is a professor who has grown frustrated with her husband's frequent absence. Soon, however, as the trailer shows, she discovers that her husband, rather than having an affair as she had feared, is an international spy.

With Harry's secret now out in the open, Helen is hired to join Harry's elite team of spies, adding a much-needed spark to their marriage. The new trailer gives us a look into the adventures ahead in the show, with such side character's as the kids' new assassin babysitter. Along with Howey and Gonzaga, the series also stars Erica Hernandez, Omar Miller, Mike O'Gorman, Annabella Didion, and Lucas Jaye. Howey recently finished his long run on the beloved series Shameless.

Matt Nix wrote the pilot script for the series and serves as showrunner. Anthony Hemingway directed the pilot and serves as executive producer. James Cameron, the creator of the 1994 original film also serves as executive producer on the project alongside Rae Sanchini as a part of Lightstorm Entertainment.

The pilot for the series was originally ordered in February 2021, however, the project was delayed for further development. No official premiere date has yet been set for the series, though the trailer indicates that the series is 'coming soon', so keep your eyes peeled. Until the series premiere on CBS, you can take a look at the new trailer for the series below:

