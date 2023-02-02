CBS original series, True Lies, inspired by the 1994 hit action-comedy movie of the same title, has released a new trailer. True Lies features Steve Howey and Ginger Gonzaga as the couple on a mission for their country. The series, which was initially set to premiere in February has a new March 1 release date, with the remaining episodes airing every Wednesday at 10 PM ET. The official trailer released today teases an action-packed series following the life of a married couple after the wife finds out her husband is a spy.

The series will take cues from its 1994 inspiration directed by James Cameron, starring Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jamie Lee Curtis. Schwarzenegger and Curtis played the leading role of the married couple rekindling the spark of their relationship when Curtis' Helen finds out Schwarzenegger's Harry is a spy. Similar to the Cameron-directed classic movie, the CBS series stars Gonzaga as a bored language professor, Helen, who is married to Harry (Howey), a boring computer consultant whom she suspects of cheating.

Tom Arnold Makes a Surprise Appearance in the True Lies Series Trailer

The trailer opens with Helen complaining about her boring married life to her friend. Then the couple is shown having a dinner date, which gets interrupted by a shooting incident that leads to Harry revealing the truth of his occupation as an international spy working for the U.S. Intelligence Agency to Helen. Things get crazy from there as Helen is seen fighting side by side with her husband. The trailer also teases an action-packed experience with guns blazing, explosions, and one scary helicopter ride. True Lies promises an action-packed story with a sprinkle of work-life balancing conflict. With two kids, a home to take care of, a country, and a marriage to save, the couple sure has a hell of a ride ahead of them. The final moments of the trailer reveal a guest appearance from Tom Arnold who played Albert Gibson, partner to Schwarzenegger's Harry in the original film.

Image via CBS

True Lies is created by Matt Nix and directed by Anthony Hemingway. Nix also serves as showrunner, while Cameron comes on as executive producer. Joining Cameron as executive producers are Nix, Rae Sanchini, Mary Viola, Corey Marsh, McG, and Josh Levy. Co-executive producers are Sean Hoagland and Whitney Davis. Cast members include Jackson Hurst as Harold, Erica Hernandez as Maria, Annabella Didion as Dana, Omar Miller as Gib, Lucas Jaye as Jake, and Mike O’Gorman as Luther. Other cast members as Deneen Tyler, Tom Connolly, and Liann Pattison. Scream star Matthew Lillard also makes an appearance in the trailer.

True Lies premieres on Wednesday, March 1. Watch the official trailer below: