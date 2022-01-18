The director/cinematographer duo who brought the splendor of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story to the big screen have reunited for a new film. That's right: Director Gareth Edwards and cinematographer Greig Fraser are re-teaming for the sci-fi flick True Love.

In a shared post with his director of photography, Oren Soffer, Fraser posted a day one wrap of filming for True Love on his Instagram account. “BOOOOM!!!! Day one down!.” Fraser wrote in the caption underneath the photo. “An exciting time in the making, and we’re off to the races.”

Fraser and Edwards first worked together on Rogue One, a Star Wars anthology film that made over a billion dollars at the box office during its initial run in 2016. Edwards and Fraser were praised for breaking new ground within the Star Wars mythology, and while many dubbed Rogue One as a “fan service” film, it was a Star Wars story done right.

Gareth Edwards' Sci-Fi Feature 'True Love' Adds Allison Janney to Cast

Five years later, the two are looking to rekindle the magic with True Love, a sci-fi film starring John David Washington that has been kept on the hush-hush by New Regency, which is providing and financing the film, and 20th Century Fox, who will distribute the film, according to Variety. Fraser has a history of bringing beauty to recent sci-fi classics, with his recent work, Denis Villeneuve’s Dune, currently in the awards race for its amazing cinematography. He will soon be right back to work after True Love, serving as the cinematographer for the upcoming Dune: Part 2.

After serving in a jack-of-all-trades capacity on the 2008 short film Factory Farmed, Edwards made his directorial debut in 2010 with the sci-fi horror film Monsters, which was a decently successful hit that year. Next up was 2014’s Godzilla, which raked in over $500 million at the box office. The success of Godzilla led to Edwards teaming up with Fraser for Rogue One, which has been his highest-grossing film to date.

True Love was announced in February 2020, when it was first reported that Edwards signed on to direct the project. Edwards also wrote the screenplay and will serve as a co-producer alongside Kiri Hart. Along with Washington, Gemma Chan, Danny McBride, Benedict Wong, and Allison Janney will also star in the film.

True Love does not yet have an official release date.

