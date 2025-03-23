True-crime shows have become a staple of modern television, captivating audiences by delving into real-life crimes and the people involved. Some stories, like The Girl from Plainville, The Act, and The Staircase, have even been adapted into scripted dramas, exploring the intimate details behind these crimes. Paramount+’s new series Happy Face joins this wave, telling the chilling and emotional story of Melissa Moore, the daughter of infamous serial killer Keith Hunter Jesperson, known as the "Happy Face Killer."

Written by creator Jennifer Cacicio, Michelle King and Robert King, the team behind Evil and The Good Fight, Happy Face depicts a fictionalized situation, centered on an adult version of Moore (Annaleigh Ashford), a talk show makeup artist whose life is upended when her convicted father, Jesperson (Dennis Quaid), demands to speak with her, offering new information about an alleged ninth victim in exchange. While the show’s plot is fictional, it authentically captures Moore’s real-life trauma and the toxic, manipulative dynamic between her and her father. The crimes depicted in the series are based on true events, including the horrific acts that earned Jesperson his notorious nickname.

Why Serial Killer Keith Jesperson Was Dubbed 'The Happy Face Killer'

Keith Hunter Jesperson was a long-haul trucker who, in 1995, confessed to murdering at least eight women across six states during the '90s. His victims were spread across California, Washington, Oregon, Florida, Nebraska, and Wyoming. Jesperson became infamous not only for his gruesome crimes but for his chilling method of taunting authorities. He sent confession letters to police and journalists across the country, each signed with a "Happy Face" symbol, leading to his nickname, "The Happy Face Killer." Jesperson's murder spree ended when he called a detective to confess to the murder of his girlfriend, Julie Winningham, which eventually led to his arrest. He is now serving seven life sentences at the Oregon State Penitentiary.

Jesperson's killings and the subsequent investigation stunned the public, but perhaps the most heartbreaking aspect of his crimes was the toll they took on his family, especially his daughter, Melissa, who was just 15 at the time and had no idea her father was responsible for such horrific acts. As a trucker, he would spend stretches of time away from home, and would return with gifts for her and maintain a seemingly loving relationship. After his arrest, Melissa was forced to confront the dark reality of who her father really was. The series depicts this heartbreaking journey through flashbacks, showing the tender moments between a teenage Melissa (Kate Maree) and her father, followed by the painful discovery of the truth and the struggle her family faced in moving on, all while keeping the fact that he was her father a secret.

Ultimately though, Moore decided to embrace her true identity and published her 2008 memoir, Shattered Silence: The Untold Story of a Serial Killer’s Daughter. In the book, she shares her personal struggles with the trauma of having a notorious serial killer as a father and the lasting impact on her sense of identity. Moore has openly discussed how her father emotionally exploited her, even after his arrest, delving into the trauma she endured. Through her journey, she has become a powerful voice for others who have experienced similar horrors.

'Happy Face' Depicts the Trauma of Melissa Moore, The Daughter of Keith Jesperson