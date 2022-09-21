True crime has always been a popular subgenre of nonfiction. In the past decade, real stories of twisted serial killers have generated interest once more on Netflix. Between historical dramas like Mindhunter, riveting documentaries like Making a Murderer, and biopics like Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and Vile, Netflix has released many projects that draw from history’s most shocking headlines. The latest series to capitalize on this trend is Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, a 10-part limited event series starring Evan Peters as the titular serial killer.

Ryan Murphy is no stranger to controversy. Murphy has attracted both criticism and praise for his stylistic slant on relevant political and social themes. Whether its democratic elections (The Politician), LGBT representation in the film industry (Hollywood), or discrimination in the fashion business (Halston), a new Murphy project is certain to generate discussion. However, telling a true story of evil like the one in Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story comes with responsibility. The series will have to show respect and sensitivity with the way it depicts the real victims of Dahmer’s crimes.

Was Jeffrey Dahmer a Real Person?

Jeffrey Dahmer, also known as the “Milwaukee Cannibal,” was convincted of the murder of at least seventeen young men between 1978 and 1991. The Dahmer case was notable for the authorities’ complete disregard of evidence; several police officers were fired after it came to light that Dahmer had been allowed to keep a teenage boy captive in his home after he claimed that they were in a relationship. Dahmer was sentenced to fifteen life sentences in 1992. Despite the fact that Dahmer was diagnosed with borderline personality disorder, schizotypal personality disorder, and a psychotic disorder, Milwaukee courts ruled that he was legally sane.

Dahmer’s parents claimed that he had a relatively normal childhood, but began to show early signs of mental distress after becoming fascinated with dead animals. They were formally divorced in July 1978, shortly after Dahmer graduated from high school. Dahmer began to be more secluded during his late teens, and was seen as a social outcast in his community.

At least seventeen victims have been identified. Dahmer seduced young men with his soft-spoken demeanor, and performed acts of necrophilia and cannibalism on the victims that he lured to their demise. Dahmer would often keep severed body parts as “trophies.” When news of the case was released, Dahmer became the subject of countless documentaries and nonfiction novels. Dahmer was beaten to death in 1994 by Christopher Scarver, a fellow inmate at the Columbia Correctional Facility.

Monster Will Not Only Feature Dahmer But His Victims and His Family

Evan Peters stars as Dahmer, and recently claimed that the series would not try to sensationalize the real story. He said that he hopes that Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story will ignite discussion about the mental health crisis. He admitted that he was “scared” to put on the signature glasses that Dahmer wore. Penelope Ann Miller and Richard Jenkins co-star as Dahmer’s parents, Joyce and Lionel. Although the series is told in a point-of-view style from the perspective of the victims, it’s expected that there will be some time focused on Dahmer’s upbringing.

One of the key figures in the series is Glenda Cleveland (Niecy Nash), Dahmer’s next door neighbor who observed his crimes for years. Although Cleveland reported her suspicions to the police and FBI on multiple occasions, her statements were constantly ignored. The series will hopefully shed a spotlight on her story, which isn’t often brought up in records of Dahmer’s crimes.

The series also features Molly Ringwald as Dahmer’s step-mother Shari and Michael Learned as his grandmother Catherine Dahmer. Shaun J. Brown co-stars as Tracy Edwards, who led authorities to Dahmer and was hailed as a hero by the media.

Monster Is Not the First Time Jeffrey Dahmer Has Gotten a Dramatization

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is hardly the first time that the infamous serial killer’s story has been adapted to the screen. Carl Crew starred as Dahmer in 1993’s The Secret Life: Jeffrey Dahmer, and a young Jeremy Renner starred in David Jacobson’s 2002 biopic Dahmer. Dahmer was praised for its respectful treatment of the case, and the dissection of Dahmer’s psychology. Renner’s performance earned the attention of Kathryn Bigelow, who subsequently cast him in The Hurt Locker.

Cartoonist Derf Backderf attended the same high school as Dahmer, and used his graphic novel My Friend Dahmer to examine his experiences. The graphic novel explores the events that led up to Dahmer’s first murder. A 2017 film adaptation starring Ross Lynch as Dahmer and Alex Wolff as Backderf received positive review after it debuted at the Tribeca Film Festival.

All ten episodes of Dahmer are available to stream on Netflix. Among the series’ directors is Carl Franklin, whose previous work includes Devil in a Blue Dress, One False Move, and Out of Time. Murphy co-created the series with Ian Brennan. Additional producers include Franklin, Peters, Alexis Martin Woodall, Eric Kovtun, and Janet Mock.