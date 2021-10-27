Netflix has released the official trailer for their upcoming limited series, True Story, which will star Kevin Hart (Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle) and Wesley Snipes (Blade). True Story will be centered around a comedian named Kid (Hart) as he stops for performances in his hometown of Philadelphia and attempts to reconnect with his older brother, Carlton (Snipes). Upon his very first night back in town, things go awry for Kid and threaten to tear down the life that he has built as he is tested both morally and emotionally over the seven-episode series.

The trailer gives us a closer look and from the very start, we can see that the relationship between the brothers is strained at best. Though they greet each other and even toast one another, the look in Kid’s eyes says it all. We see more drinks being poured and then cut to what appears to be the next morning as Carlton tells Kid that they have "a situation." While we don’t see the situation specifically, things take a downward turn from there, and soon enough, detectives are knocking on the door to speak with Kid.

Soon after this, a visibly anxious and stressed Kid tells his brother, “Everything I worked hard for is over.” As Carlton tries to tell Kid that he’s “got this," Kid asks, “Why is it that every time you tell me you got it, I feel like I get in more trouble?” The rest of the trailer shows us high action sequences of the brothers on the run from not only the police, but also possibly the mob.

The rest of the cast will include Tawny Newsome (Space Force), Will Catlett (Charm City Kings), Paul Adelstein (Prison Break), Ash Santos (American Horror Story: Apocalypse), Lauren London (ATL), John Ales (The Nutty Professor), and Billy Zane (Titanic). True Story is executive produced by Narcos and Narcos: Mexico showrunner Eric Newman, under his overall television deal with Netflix. Caroline Currier from Grand Electric and Mike Stein and Tiffany Brown from Hartbeat Productions all serve as co-producers. Stephen Williams (Watchmen, Lost) will direct and executive produce the first three episodes. Hanelle Culpepper (Star Trek Picard, Kung Fu) will direct the final four episodes.

Check out the trailer and poster below and be sure to watch True Story, airing on Netflix on November 24.

