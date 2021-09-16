Comedian Kevin Hart will star alongside fellow actor Wesley Snipes in new Netflix limited series True Story, which is set to debut this November. This series, which revealed first-look images today, will mark Hart’s turn from his usual comedic repertoire to a more dramatic genre. In addition, True Story, as the name itself suggests, will also serve as a fictionalized perspective of Hart’s life.

In this upcoming show, Hart and Snipes will play a pair of siblings. Hart is Kid, a globally famous comedian and actor who returns to his origins, the city of Philadelphia, to kick off his stand-up tour and visit his wayward older brother. Snipes plays Carlton, Kid’s brother, who joins him one eventful evening that will put their unstable brotherly bond to the test. Together, they attempt to placate the consequences of that one lost evening and prevent Kid’s career and reputation from going down the drain.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: Kevin Hart and HartBeat Productions President Bryan Smiley on Their Netflix Deal, ‘Fatherhood’, Future Projects, and More

True Story is executive produced by Hart and Narcos showrunner Eric Newman. Mike Stein and Tiffany Brown from Hart’s production company, Hartbeat Productions, are also serving as co-producers. Charles Murray, Sons of Anarchy writer and producer, is serving as showrunner. Stephen Williams (Watchmen, Lost) will direct and executive produce the first half of the eight episodes, and Hanelle Culpepper (Star Trek Picard, Kung Fu) will direct the second half. Other members of the confirmed cast include Tawny Newsome, Will Catlett, Paul Adelstein, Ash Santos, Lauren London, John Ales, Chris Diamantopoulos, and Billy Zane.

The upcoming limited drama series is shot in Los Angeles as well as partly in Philadelphia. True Story has its global release date set for November 24 as a Netflix exclusive. Check out more first-look images below:

Image via Netflix

Image via Netflix

Here's the official synopsis for True Story:

A tour stop in Kid’s (Hart) hometown of Philadelphia becomes a matter of life and death for one of the world's most famous comedians when the consequences of a lost evening with his wayward older brother (Snipes) threaten to destroy everything he’s built.

KEEP READING: Kevin Hart Will Be a Guest Shark on the New Season of 'Shark Tank'

Share Share Tweet Email

Watch Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds Sing a Duet of 'Grace Kelly' Worthy of Fire Saga While on Set of 'Spirited' "Grace Kelly" never sounded so good.

Read Next