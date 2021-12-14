Peacock has released the trailer for the upcoming comedy series True Story with Ed and Randall. Stars Ed Helms (Rutherford Falls, The Office) and Randall Park (WandaVision, Fresh Off the Boat) lead the series which fuses the true stories of everyday people with scripted scenes featuring a host of guest stars. The series will debut all six episodes on January 20th.

The trailer does a good job of explaining the series, which is certainly bringing a new and innovative approach to the talk show format. True Story with Ed and Randall looks to be a mix of Drunk History (sans the alcohol) with a late-night talk show. Each episode will cover the different story of an individual, with the stories never having been heard before by Helms or Park.

The trailer highlights the interview sequences with the two leads and the scripted segments. Aside from its two main stars, True Story with Ed and Randall has assembled quite the list of guest stars to re-enact the stories of each episode, including Terry Bradshaw, Adam Pally, Rob Riggle, Maz Jobrani, Mindy Sterling, Paul Scheer, Shannon Woodward, Terry Crews, Tichina Arnold, Tawny Newsome, Lauren Ash, Fortune Feimster, and Anders Holm.

True Story with Ed and Randall is just one of Peacock's upcoming original shows. The cult favorite MacGruber will soon have its own series to continue the adventures of Will Forte's titular everyman. The streamer has also revived some fan favorite films for continuations, with series in the works based on Ted with Seth MacFarlane, as well as a series detailing the character of Bumper Allen (Adam DeVine) from Pitch Perfect. This past year saw the release of Girls5eva and Rutherford Falls, which also starred Helms.

True Story with Ed and Randall will hit Peacock with all six episodes on January 20. Check out the trailer below:

Here is the synopsis for True Story with Ed and Randall:

"In each episode, Ed and Randall meet one or two storytellers and listen to their funny, amazing and true stories for the first time. The stories range from sneaking into the 1979 Super Bowl -- to a rogue bachelor party invite -- to a young girl and her family who moved to America and set her sights on becoming senior class president, every story celebrates the rich, comedic elements down to the last detail."

