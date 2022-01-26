There are some relationships that are difficult to evaluate and point out the damage that it causes to the parties involved, especially when it started for all the wrong reasons. As Empire revealed exclusively, the trailer for the erotic thriller True Things promises to take us on a journey with Kate (Ruth Wilson), a woman who feels numb in life and seems to be awakened after meeting an unnamed mysterious man. Did somebody say red flag?

The trailer reveals that there’s something possibly dangerous looming over Kate’s life, and it certainly seems that this is related to the stranger played by Tom Burke – but, as we all know, looks can be deceiving. If Kate's entered an abusive relationship or something else entirely, we'll have to wait and see. The trailer also makes clear that, much like other European films, True Things will not shy away from the graphic representation of sexuality, as seduction and desire play a big part in the story.

True Things originally premiered at the 2021 Venice International Film Festival and was nominated in the Best Film category at the event. It was also featured in the Toronto International Film Festival and BFI London Film Festival, to great critical acclaim. It was highly praised by Deadline, The Times, and Time Out, and it currently sits at an 82% approval rate at Rotten Tomatoes. Now, with a wide release announced in the UK, audiences will be able to discover what is it about the mysterious man in the story.

Image via TIFF

The movie is directed by two-time BAFTA nominee Harry Wootlif. True Things is the follow-up to her feature-length debut, 2018’s Only You – which was also acclaimed in film festivals. Wootlif co-writes True Things with Molly Davies, who makes her feature film debut. The duo based the story on the 2010 novel by Welsh author Deborah Kay Davies, which has a slightly longer title: True Things About Me.

Aside from Wilson and Burke, the cast of True Things also features Hayley Squires (I, Daniel Blake), and Tom Weston-Jones (Netflix’s Shadow and Bone).

True Things premieres in the UK on April 1. The U.S. release date still hasn’t been set. Check out the trailer and synopsis below:

You can watch the trailer below:

Bored by the daily tedium of her office job, Kate (Ruth Wilson) is sleepwalking through life when a chance sexual encounter with a charismatic stranger (Tom Burke) awakens her. High on infatuation and the exhilaration of this new relationship, she finds herself inexplicably drawn to this mysterious new man. Hoping he will provide the escape she so desperately desires, she embarks on an emotionally dangerous journey that slowly begins to consume her. TRUE THINGS is the unmissable new film from acclaimed director Harry Wootliff.

