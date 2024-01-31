Truman Capote was a world-renowned author and screenwriter who is universally remembered as the man behind Breakfast at Tiffany's, and the critically acclaimed true crime novel, In Cold Blood. Born in 1924 in New Orleans, Louisiana, Capote started writing at the age of 8, and by the time he turned 24, he had established himself as an up-and-coming writer and received the O. Henry Award in 1948 for his short fiction story, Shut a Final Door. Throughout his extensive career, Capote wrote for several prominent publications, such as Esquire Magazine, Harper's Bazaar, and The New York Times; and, eventually, worked as a screenwriter on several notable productions, including Beat the Devil starring Humphrey Bogart and the psychological thriller, The Innocents.

Capote's novels and short stories have been adapted into dozens of movies and television dramas, and with Ryan Murphy's newest series, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans, it's evident that the iconic author's work and personal life continue to intrigue audiences even decades after his death. With original works such as Terminal Station starring Montgomery Clift and Jennifer Jones to popular adaptations like the 1972 television movie, The Glass House and In Cold Blood, these are the 10 best Truman Capote movies and adaptations, ranked.

10 'Terminal Station' (1953)

Starring Jennifer Jones, Montgomery Clift, and Richard Beymer

Image via Columbia Pictures

When a married American mother, Mary Forbes (Jennifer Jones), goes on a vacation in Rome, Italy, she meets a charming Italian man, Giovanni Doria (Montgomery Clift), and the two become entangled in a passionate love affair. As her trip comes to an end, Doria confesses his love to Forbes, who also loves him in return, but she knows she cannot stay. Once back at home with her husband and daughter, Forbes can't forget about Doria and realizes that she must choose between her newfound romance and her beloved family.

The romantic drama, Terminal Station, was co-written by Capote and was also a joint production between Italian director, Vittorio De Sica and infamous film producer, David O. Selznick. The movie was met with generally poor reviews, but aside from the unconventional plot, critics did praise the film's cinematography as well as Clift and Jones' performances. Despite the poor reviews, Terminal Station did receive an Oscar nomination for Best Costume Design in a black and white film, which was designed by famed fashion designer and icon, Christian Dior.

Watch on Prime

9 'Breakfast at Tiffany's' (1961)

Starring Audrey Hepburn, George Peppard, and Patricia Neal

Image via Paramount Pictures

Audrey Hepburn stars as the elegantly charming Holly Golightly who leads a vicarious life in the hustle and bustle of New York City. When she meets a young aspiring writer, Paul Varjak (George Peppard), who has recently moved into her apartment building, sparks begin to fly between them, but her ambition of finding a wealthy potential husband and her mysterious past stand in the way of their potential happiness together.

When it comes to the iconic romantic comedy, Breakfast at Tiffany's, it isn't the most accurate adaptation of Capote's famous novel and was tailored to the vision of the film's director, Blake Edwards. Capote sold the rights to the book to Paramount and had originally wanted Marilyn Monroe for the role of Holly Golightly, but when Monroe was advised that the role would reflect poorly on her image, she passed on it and filmed The Misfits instead. According to Deliberate Cruelty by Roseanne Montillo, the character of Golightly was partially inspired by Capote's mother, Lillie Mae (who is also Golighty's real name in the film), who, at a young age, had married a much older man and in an effort to escape her humdrum world, ran off to the Big Apple in search of more exciting life.

Breakfast at Tiffany's Release Date October 6, 1961 Director Blake Edwards Cast Audrey Hepburn , George Peppard , Patricia Neal , Buddy Ebsen , Martin Balsam , José Luis de Villalonga Runtime 115 Main Genre Comedy

Watch on Prime

8 'One Christmas' (1994)

Starring Katharine Hepburn, Henry Winkler, and Swoosie Kurtz

Image via Artisan Entertainment

In 1930, Buddy (T.J. Lowther) is a young boy who lives with his Aunt Sook (Julie Harris) in Alabama and for Christmas, he travels to New Orleans to visit his estranged father (Henry Winkler). While Buddy is expecting to have a happy reunion with his father, his hopes are crushed when he learns that his father is a con artist who would rather spend his time wooing a young woman named Emily (Swoosie Kurtz) who is the niece of a wealthy local woman (Katharine Hepburn).

The made-for-television drama, One Christmas, is an adaptation of Capote's 1982 short story by the same name, which is based on the author's real-life childhood experience of meeting his father for the first time during Christmas. When Capote was two years old, his parents divorced, and he went to live with his aunt in Alabama, who raised the young Capote as her own. With an impressive ensemble cast, One Christmas earned positive reviews from critics and audiences and earned Hepburn a Screen Actors Guild Award nomination for Outstanding Performance in a Miniseries or Television Movie.

One Christmas Release Date December 19, 1994 Director Tony Bill Cast Henry Winkler , Katharine Hepburn , Swoosie Kurtz Runtime 86 Minutes Main Genre Drama Writers Duane Poole

Watch on Prime

Related 10 Great Movies Recommended by Yorgos Lanthimos "The best way to watch a film, is to not know anything about the person who made it."

7 'Beat the Devil' (1953)

Starring Humphrey Bogart, Gina Lollobrigida, and Peter Lorre

Image via United Artists

Billy Dannreuther (Humphrey Bogart) and his wife, Maria (Gina Lollobrigida), are among several travelers who are, unfortunately, stranded in Italy while en route to East Africa. While they appear to be an average, normal couple, the Dannreuthers have fallen on hard times and secretly have the same goal as the others and intend to purchase a piece of property in Kenya that is reportedly full of uranium and reclaim their squandered wealth.

The comedy adventure, Beat the Devil, reunited Bogart with The Maltese Falcon director John Huston and co-star Peter Lorre and is considered to be the first camp film. Capote co-wrote the screenplay with Huston, which was based on the 1951 novel by the same name written by British journalist, Claud Cockburn. The script was written on a day-to-day basis and even though it was initially met with mixed reviews, it has gained substantial support through the years and was included by Roger Ebert in the film critic's list of Great Movies.

Watch on Prime

6 'The Grass Harp' (1995)

Starring Piper Laurie, Walter Matthau, and Sissy Spacek

Image via Fine Line Features

After the death of his mother, young Colin Fenwick (Edward Furlong) travels to a small southern town where he moves in with his cousins Dolly (Piper Laurie) and Verena (Sissy Spacek). He soon befriends a retired judge, Charlie Cool (Walter Matthau), who harbors a secret love for Colin's cousin, Dolly, and becomes a mentor to the boy, taking him under his wing. While Colin settles into his new life and home, Dolly soon becomes concerned about a local businessman, Dr. Morris Ritz (Jack Lemmon) who wants to sell her homemade tonic on the national market.

The comedy-drama, The Grass Harp, is based on Capote's 1951 novel, which was also inspired by the author's childhood, and features an all-star cast including Nell Carter, Roddy McDowall, Mary Steenburgen and Everybody Loves Raymond star, Doris Roberts. The movie earned positive reviews from critics and, per The Los Angeles Times, is an excellent portrayal of rebirth and renewal set in a tough-minded view that never strays away into the realm of fantasy. Laurie's phenomenal performance in the film also earned her the Southeastern Film Critics Association award for Best Supporting Actress.

Watch on Prime

5 'A Christmas Memory' (1997)

Starring Patty Duke, Eric Lloyd, and Piper Laurie

Image via CBS

After his parents divorce and his mother moves to New York City to pursue an acting career, 7-year-old Buddy (Eric Lloyd) is sent to live with his aging cousins Jennie (Piper Laurie) and Sook (Patty Duke). While Jennie runs a strict household, Buddy forms a stronger bond with Sook, and the two become inseparable, embarking on a series of adventures and joyous times, but external forces which they have no control over soon threaten to tear them apart.

A Christmas Memory is an adaptation of Capote's 1956 short story by the same name, which was originally published in Mademoiselle magazine and, in 1963, was reprinted in The Selected Writings of Truman Capote. Before the 1997 adaptation, Capote had included A Christmas Memory as one of three stories in the 1969 anthology film, Trilogy, starring Geraldine Page and Donnie Melvin. Even though many consider the 1969 adaptation to be superior, A Christmas Memory still received positive reviews and earned Lloyd a Young Artist Award nomination for his performance.

A Christmas Memory Release Date December 21, 1997 Cast Patty Duke , Piper Laurie , Jeffrey DeMunn , Anita Gillette Runtime 90 Minutes Main Genre Drama

Watch on Prime

Related 10 Great Movies Recommended by Luca Guadagnino The 'Call Me By Your Name' director really wants you to see these movies.

4 'The Glass House' (1972)

Starring Alan Alda, Vic Morrow, and Clu Gulager

Image via CBS

Brian Courtland (Clu Gulager) is eager to start his new job as a prison guard, but he's taken aback when he encounters an immense amount of corruption and back-door-deals involving his fellow guards and the warden. When an unlikely inmate, Jonathan Paige (Alan Alda) arrives at the prison, he's targeted by Hugo Slocum (Vic Morrow), who is the leader of the prison's most notorious gang, and as tension escalates between Paige and Slocum, Courtland struggles to choose between following orders and not interfering or stepping in to save Paige before it's too late.

Capote co-wrote the story for the made-for-television film, The Glass House, which also features Oscar-winning actor, Dean Jagger, Roy Jenson, and Star Wars star, Billy Dee William. The movie is noted as an intense, suspenseful thriller that gives audiences an authentic look at life behind bars as well as the overwhelming corruption that many are faced with on a daily basis. The Glass House received rave reviews for its powerful story and overall excellent performances, earning the film's director, Tom Gries, a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Directing, as well as a Golden Globe nomination for Best Limited or Anthology Series or Television Film.

Watch on Prime

3 'Trilogy' (1969)

Starring Geraldine Page, Donnie Melvin, and Mildred Natwick

Image via Monogram Pictures

Three of Capote's stories unfold in the anthology film, Trilogy, starting with a tale of a heartbroken nanny, Miriam (Mildred Natwick) who learns that she is considered to be too old to look after children anymore and struggles to find purpose in her life. The second tale centers around a lonely elderly woman, Maureen (Maureen Stapleton) who visits a cemetery where she meets and strikes up a conversation with a charming widower, Ivor (Martin Balsam) who is there to put flowers on the grave of his late wife. The third and final chapter follows a young boy (Donnie Melvin) and his aunt (Geraldine Page) who, despite their poor living conditions and past hardships, find joy and hope during the Christmas holiday.

Trilogy is an anthology film and adaptation of Capote's three short stories; Miriam, Among the Paths to Eden, and A Christmas Memory, which features a narration by Capote. Critics praised the film, including Howard Thompson of The New York Times, who noted how the film conveys more about the human heart and spirit than a majority of other films at the time. The rendition of A Christmas Memory originally aired in 1966 as an episode on ABC's Stage 67 series, which won the Peabody Award as well as a Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Single Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role for Page's performance.

Trilogy (1969) Release Date November 6, 1969 Director Frank Perry Cast Martin Balsam , Maureen Stapleton , Mildred Natwick Main Genre Drama Writers Truman Capote Runtime 100 Minutes

Editor's Note: Not available for streaming or purchase.

2 'The Innocents' (1961)

Starring Deborah Kerr, Michael Redgrave, and Megs Jenkins

Image via 20th Century Studios

Miss Giddens (Deborah Kerr) is a young governess who takes a job at the Bly estate looking after two young children, Miles (Martin Stephens) and Flora (Pamela Franklin), who are being raised by their bachelor uncle (Michael Redgrave). Shortly after her arrival, Giddens starts to notice strange occurrences in the large house and as the children start to show unusual behavior, she begins to believe that the house is haunted and that supernatural forces have taken hold of the children.

The Innocents is a gothic psychological horror film based on the 1898 novella, The Turn of the Screw, by Henry James. The screenplay was originally penned by playwright, William Archibald, but when the director, Jack Clayton, was unsatisfied with Archibald's work, he called on Capote, who he had previously worked with on Beat the Devil. According to Truman Capote, Enfant Terrible by Robert Long, Capote was in the middle of writing In Cold Blood, but because he admired James' novel, he agreed to help out and took a three-week hiatus from his novel. The Innocents is regarded as one of the best psychological horror films and, in 2015, it was listed as one of the scariest films of all time by Oscar-winning director, Martin Scorsese.

Watch on Prime

1 'In Cold Blood' (1967)

Starring Robert Blake, Scott Wilson, and John Forsythe

Credit: Columbia Pictures

When two inmates, Perry Smith (Robert Blake) and Dick Hickock (Scott Wilson) learn about a wealthy farmer in Holcomb, Kansas, they decide to rob the unsuspecting family, the Clutters, who are brutally murdered in the process of the crime. While Perry and Dick make their way across the country, local authorities and residents struggle to comprehend the heinous crime that has ultimately shattered their quiet farming community forever. As detectives work around the clock, the law eventually catches up to Dick and Perry who are arrested, charged, and sentenced to death for the senseless quadruple homicide.

In Cold Blood is based on Capote's groundbreaking true crime novel, which explores the true story of the 1959 murders of the Clutter family in Kansas and the events leading up to the apprehension and execution of Perry Smith and Richard Hickock. The film is considered to be the best adaptation of Capote's work and earned four Academy Award nominations, including Best Director, Best Original Score, and Best Adapted Screenplay. In 2005, Philip Seymour Hoffman starred as the eccentric author in the Oscar-winning film, Capote, which gives an insightful look into the author's lesser-known journey of writing the novel as well as the personal conflicts and consequences that came with it.

Watch on Prime

NEXT: The 10 Best Philip K. Dick Movie Adaptations