The Big Picture The Truman Show offers a disturbing look at media obsession and the dark side of celebrity culture.

The film centers on the everyman Truman Burbank, unaware that his life is a reality TV show.

Inspired by Princess Diana, The Truman Show explores surveillance culture and the relentless pursuit of entertainment.

Peter Weir is a filmmaker renowned for his ability to craft emotionally resonant explorations of both history and the human condition. Whether it's his affectionate depiction of the power of a great teacher in Dead Poet's Society, his exploration of people from different communities coming together in Witness, or his insight on prison labor camps in The Way Back, Weir is a director who can offer a fresh perspective on just about any kind of story. However, one of Weir’s most imaginative films is also one of his most authentic; the 1998 psychological dramedy The Truman Show explored the nation’s obsession with reality television and the dark side of celebrity culture. Although the film comes from an original screenplay by acclaimed writer Andrew Niccol, The Truman Show drew inspiration from the life of Princess Diana.

Set in the not-so-distant future, The Truman Show centers on the everyman Truman Burbank (Jim Carrey), who is unwittingly the star of the world’s most popular reality show. Truman lives in a massive studio set that resembles a real small town and interacts solely with actors pretending to be his close family, friends, and colleagues. While the program is broadcast 24/7 to an audience of passionate fans around the world, the show’s creator Christof (Ed Harris) chooses to keep Truman in the dark about his status in order to make the series more authentic. Weir used the tragedy of Princess Diana as a primary inspiration for The Truman Show, creating a deeply disturbing exploration of media obsession and celebrity culture.

The Truman Show Release Date June 4, 1998 Director Peter Weir Cast Jim Carrey , Laura Linney , Noah Emmerich , Natascha McElhone , Holland Taylor , Brian Delate Runtime 103 Main Genre Drama Writers Andrew Niccol Tagline Twenty-nine years ago, a baby boy was adopted by the OmniCam Corporation to become the subject of the most popular television show of all time. His name is Truman Burbank Expand

Peter Weir Was Inspired by Princess Diana Making ‘The Truman Show'

One of the most upsetting aspects of The Truman Show is the disinterest that Christof and the show’s broadcasters show about Truman’s personal safety. They are more than willing to toy with his emotions on a national broadcast, suggesting that Truman was responsible for his father’s death in a boating accident in order to ensure that he does not grow interested in leaving his town. Even though this has an extremely negative effect on Truman’s mental health, Christof believes that his actions are justified for the sake of giving the audience the most authentic experience possible. Weir stated that he wanted to show the audience’s complicity in invading a media icon’s privacy and safety. He stated that the coverage of Diana inspired him to show “the agony the audience was feeling,” even though “the paparazzi were working for them.”

In The Truman Show, the audience continues watching the series intently, even when Truman nearly drowns as he attempts to escape his confinement. Christof reveals that he is willing to kill Truman on national television, suggesting that the audience will be invested either way. Sadly, Weir’s foresight on the lurid aspect of tabloid culture proved to be prophetic; Diana was killed in a car accident when The Truman Show was in post-production. Weir stated that he believed that “if there had been cameras trained on her that last night, people would have gone on watching.” This commentary on surveillance made it into The Truman Show; the captivated audience refuses to look away from their screens, even when it's clear Truman could die at any moment.

Princess Diana’s Life Shows the Horrors of Tabloid Toxicity

Image via Netflix

While The Truman Show drew influence from the way her death was covered, Princess Diana's life has been the subject of many biopics and historical recreations. Her activities were so frequently tracked by tabloid journalists that many British citizens felt that they had formed a personal connection with the late princess; Diana's death and funeral inspired an outcry of public grief that was unprecedented in British history. Given the sensitivity of the subject, interpretations of Diana's life have been strictly analyzed for their intentions. The Crown was criticized for using Diana's ghostly presence in its final season, but Kristen Stewart received acclaim for her performance in the 2021 biopic Spencer which took a Gothic horror approach.

The Truman Show examines the difficulty of having a “normal” life when there is never an expectation of sincerity. Truman grows to realize that even his wife (Laura Linney) and best friend (Noah Emmerich) are playing roles, and may only be feigning their affection for him in order to fulfill their roles as actors. As a result, Truman’s behavior grows more erratic, as he begins to make drastic changes in his life in order to gauge the reaction from his friends and colleagues. This is something that was certainly true of Diana, whose public appearances became more controversial due to a series of highly publicized scandals later in her marriage.

‘The Truman Show’ Is Eerily Prescient

Close

While it received three Academy Award nominations, The Truman Show has grown even more relevant in the years since its release. The film debuted before programs like Big Brother blurred the line between reality and fiction, featuring real people that the audience came to know as “characters.” The Truman Show is unique in that it asks the viewer to have empathy for someone who is famous; it forces them to consider the ramifications that living a life under constant surveillance might have. The Truman Show was also predictive of the rampant abuses within the entertainment industry, and how many turned a blind eye to the danger that was common in the production of popular programming. In the aftermath of the Harvey Weinstein scandal and subsequent allegations against powerful media figures, the suggestion that someone like Truman could have his life stolen by a corporate entity feels far more plausible.

The Truman Show is streaming on Paramount Plus in the U.S.

Watch on Paramount Plus