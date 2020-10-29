‘Totally Under Control’, Documentary on How Trump Handled COVID, Is Now Available to Watch for Free

Fresh off the news that the delightful West Wing reunion special is now available to watch for free through the end of the year, the Trump COVID-19 documentary Totally Under Control is now also being made available to watch online for free. Directed by prolific documentary filmmaker Alex Gibney (Going Clear, Enron, Citizen K), the new film Totally Under Control examines how the United States got to over 200,000 American deaths from COVID-19, and chronicles the response from the Trump administration to the pandemic.
“This…will give you an intensely factual account of how the federal government handled this pandemic. Vote accordingly,” said Gibney in a statement. Indeed, Totally Under Control is now available to watch for free on Neon’s website, and it will be free to watch through Election Day on Tuesday, November 3rd.
In addition, Judd Apatow and the filmmakers behind Totally Under Control will host a watch party on Twitter on Friday, October 30th at 4pm PT/7pm ET.
For more on the film you can check out Matt’s positive review (and to be fair he advocated for the film to be made available to watch for free since it’s an advocacy doc tied to the election). And you can watch the trailer below.
Here’s the official synopsis for Totally Under Control:
At this moment over 227,000 Americans have died from COVID-19. From July 15 to August 31, the death toll was running at an average of 1000/day. That’s double the number of those who perished on 9/11 every week. The carelessly designed lockdowns and their long-lasting economic effects have led to massive job losses (23 million/14.7% in April), widespread hunger, dislocation and a runaway federal deficit. Had the federal government done its job properly – by following clear guidelines in place based on past pandemics – most of the death and destruction could have been avoided. While the current administration makes its claims for a job well done, the fact is that the US response to COVID-19 is one of the worst, with 4% of the world’s population and 21% of the deaths.
How did this happen?
On January 20th, 2020 the US and South Korea both discovered their first cases of COVID-19. However, 9 months later, the novel Coronavirus has claimed the lives of over 227,000 Americans and caused staggering economic damage, while in South Korea, there were no significant lockdowns and, in an urbanized population of 51 million, only 461 lives have been lost. Where did we go wrong? As the presidential election nears, Americans are increasingly enraged by a lack of clear leadership, endemic political corruption and left to wonder how did the wealthiest and most powerful country in the world manage to fail so thoroughly in its response to a global pandemic?
Academy Award-winning filmmaker Alex Gibney, directing with Ophelia Harutyunyan and Suzanne Hillinger, interrogates this question and its devastating implications in Totally Under Control. With damning testimony from public health officials and hard investigative reporting, the filmmakers expose a system-wide collapse caused by a profound dereliction of Presidential leadership.
It will be a generation before we know the full extent of the damage wrought by this pandemic, but Totally Under Control will stand as the definitive account of the Trump administration’s incompetence, corruption and denial in the face of this global pandemic.