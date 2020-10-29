‘Totally Under Control’, Documentary on How Trump Handled COVID, Is Now Available to Watch for Free

Fresh off the news that the delightful West Wing reunion special is now available to watch for free through the end of the year, the Trump COVID-19 documentary Totally Under Control is now also being made available to watch online for free. Directed by prolific documentary filmmaker Alex Gibney (Going Clear, Enron, Citizen K), the new film Totally Under Control examines how the United States got to over 200,000 American deaths from COVID-19, and chronicles the response from the Trump administration to the pandemic.

“This…will give you an intensely factual account of how the federal government handled this pandemic. Vote accordingly,” said Gibney in a statement. Indeed, Totally Under Control is now available to watch for free on Neon’s website, and it will be free to watch through Election Day on Tuesday, November 3rd.

In addition, Judd Apatow and the filmmakers behind Totally Under Control will host a watch party on Twitter on Friday, October 30th at 4pm PT/7pm ET.

For more on the film you can check out Matt’s positive review (and to be fair he advocated for the film to be made available to watch for free since it’s an advocacy doc tied to the election). And you can watch the trailer below.

Here’s the official synopsis for Totally Under Control: